"It's every kid's dream to buy their mom and dad a house. It was a bucket-list thing for me." For many people, there's no better feeling than giving back to their family, and for celebrities, they often get to do that in a big way. And when they go big, they go all out. After cashing their first major paycheck, these stars often use it as an opportunity to show appreciation to the people that raised them — by way of buying their parents a brand new house!

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO