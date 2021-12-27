State reports land commissioner opening after 5 applications

Early in the new year, the Vermont House of Representatives is due to begin debate on an amendment that would enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution and send the question to voters in the fall.Because the process began two years ago, it's a coincidence that Vermont lawmakers will be considering the Reproductive Liberty Amendment while the U.S. Supreme Court is considering a case that could severely erode a right that has stood for half a century.The pending decision in that case, expected in mid-2022, means it's not just Vermont with abortion on the legislative agenda. State...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO