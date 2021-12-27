ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State Police: Elderly Inmate Dies of COVID

Earlier today, Paul Wiltshire, 70, died at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks on September 18.

On December 17, Wiltshire was ill, and his medical condition required him to be transported by ambulance from the Warrick County Jail to Deaconess Gateway. The Posey County Sheriff’s Office took over custody of Wiltshire while he was being treated at the hospital.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham has requested the Indiana State Police to investigate Wiltshire’s death, which is common when an inmate dies in custody.

According to Warrick County Indiana Coroner Sarah Seaton, the preliminary cause of Wiltshire’s death is natural causes due to Covid. An autopsy is scheduled for later today

