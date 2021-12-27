ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Perry Blasts Vocalists Who Use Auto-Tune

By Allison Rapp
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Steve Perry is decrying the prevalence of Auto-Tune, the popular audio tool used for pitch correction and vocal effects. "Auto-Tune has turned everybody into the same singer," the former Journey frontman said in a new interview with Kyle Meredith, "which I think is tragic." First introduced in 1997 by...

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
thefoothillsfocus.com

Steve Perry recalls his childhood in ‘The Season’

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, legendary singer Steve Perry couldn’t listen to Christmas music. He was unable to visit with family or partake in traditional celebrations. There’s a glimmer of hope this month for holiday get-togethers. To help families get in the mood, the former Journey...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Cher
Person
Muddy Waters
Person
Steve Perry
Person
John Lennon
The Oakland Press

Steve Perry sings for “The Season,” 5 Things to Know

It’s been quite a journey for Steve Perry during the past few years. The former Journey frontman re-emerged during 2018 with “Traces,” his first solo album in 24 years and his first release of any kind in 22. He followed that up with a holiday EP in 2019 and a “Traces (Alternative Versions & Sketches)” package last year.
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

Is this Auto Tuned Trump song the best viral video of 2021?

Maybe not, but it’s still damn good. THIS is a drum machine? Yes–and it’s kinda cool. →. is an internationally known broadcaster, interviewer, writer, consultant, blogger and speaker. In his 30+ years in the music business, Alan has interviewed the biggest names in rock, from David Bowie and U2 to Pearl Jam and the Foo Fighters. He’s also known as a musicologist and documentarian through programs like The Ongoing History of New Music.
U.S. POLITICS
102.9 WBLM

March 2021 Recap: Rockers Get Vaccinated, Unlikely Friendship Revealed

Rockers got vaccinated in March 2021, and they posted the pictures to prove it. Artists also reacted to Eddie Van Halen's "In Memoriam" tribute at the Grammys, which some fans considered to be way too short, one band put the final nail in its coffin and an unlikely friendship between two musicians was revealed. Also in March: 2020 album sales were tallied, with only one classic rocker cracking the Top 200.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auto Tune#Apple Tv
102.9 WBLM

Top 40 Rock Albums of 2021

The first half of 2021 had little to offer as far as new music arrivals. The release schedule was slow, but as the pandemic pushed on, more artists unveiled what they had been up to over the course of lockdown, making for an influx of new material during the back half of the year.
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

January 2021 Recap: Rockers Sell Catalog Rights, React to Riots

Rockers selling their music catalogs in multimillion-dollar deals dominated headlines in January 2021. Artists also unleashed on social media throughout the month, offering targeted reactions after the U.S. Capitol riots and warning of scams impacting their fan bases. Elsewhere, on a national TV show an artist thanked a souvenir collector for preserving a 1972 rhinestone suit.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
102.9 WBLM

Neil Young Releases ‘Lost’ Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young released a “lost” but “not forgotten” album titled Summer Songs, containing eight tracks recorded in 1987. He made the collection of solo tracks available to subscribers of his Neil Young Archives project, while confirming that it will appear on general sale in the coming months.
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
102.9 WBLM

Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock’s Next Generation

As Neil Young famously sang a couple generations ago, "Rock 'n' roll can never die." With that in mind, we present the Top 10 2021 Albums From Classic Rock's Next Generation below. Rock music, like any cultural presence, has inevitably ebbed and flowed over the years, but the current moment...
MUSIC
Variety

Why 2021 Was the Year of the Drummer

For most, the pandemic with its lockdowns and quarantines has meant days filled with repetition. Working from home, sticking to a routine, indulging in smaller circles of pre-vetted activities — the beat goes on and on and on. If 2020 brought back the guitar (credit: Harry Styles), 2021 was the year of the drummer — a center keeping it all solid and moving, track after track. Rhythmic chic was on display everywhere including books, records and films. It seemed like, as the world slowed down, every beatmaker flipped the switch and kept going. Drummers share a secret insight as to what makes...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Denis O’Dell, Beatles Film Producer, Dies at 98

Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie A Hard Day’s Night and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98. Arran O’Dell told The Associated Press that his father died overnight at his house in Almería, in southeast Spain. He said the family planned a local private service and a memorial service at a later date in the United Kingdom. Denis O’Dell was an associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night, the Fab Four’s first film, and How I Won the War, in which John Lennon appeared as a supporting actor. He produced the 1967 Beatles film Magical Mystery Tour, as well as The Magic Christian, which featured Peter Sellers and Ringo Starr. O’Dell’s memoir of his time with the Fab Four came out in 2003 and was called At the Apple’s Core: The Beatles from the Inside. O’Dell became a director of The Beatles’ new organization, Apple Corps, and the head of Apple Films.
CELEBRITIES
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy