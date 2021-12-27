Sacramento: New Year’s Eve fireworks show canceled due to spread of omicron

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento announced Monday it has canceled the planned New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular firework show .

In a press release, the city said Friday’s event, scheduled to be held at the Old Sacramento Waterfront, has been canceled “due to the recent spread of the Omicron variant.”

The city’s full statement can be read below.

On the advice of public health officials, the City of Sacramento has made the difficult decision to cancel the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular on the Old Sacramento Waterfront due to the recent spread of the Omicron variant. We are hopeful for safer opportunities to gather in large groups in 2022. Traci Rockefeller Cusack, T-Rock Communications

The New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular is sponsored by the city of Sacramento with media support provided by FOX40 and 106.5FM. The festivities normally include vendors, live entertainment, carnival-style games for kids and finish with a free fireworks display.

As of Friday, California has confirmed 4,990,016 COVID-19 cases and 75,461 deaths. Over 80% of all Californians eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine have received at least one dose, according to the CDPH.

At least three of California’s health systems have reported that about 50% to 70% of their coronavirus cases are consistent with omicron, the California Department of Public Health said without naming the systems.

Scientists say omicron spreads even easier than other coronavirus strains, including delta. Early studies suggest the vaccinated will need a booster shot for the best chance at preventing an omicron infection but even without the extra dose, vaccination still should offer strong protection against severe illness and death.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.