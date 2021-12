Brazil is back in recession, casting a shadow on this digital-payments leader. Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) rallied 8% today as of market close. The beleaguered digital-payments firm has been struggling from a combination of business missteps (e.g., the temporary freezing of its small-lending segment) and Brazil's economy dipping back into recession. Though today's rally is a welcome relief, the stock is down 80% in 2021 with just a day left until the new year.

