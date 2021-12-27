ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilderland, NY

Free COVID masks given out Monday in Guilderland

By Jay Petrequin
 3 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Town of Guilderland gave out free Kn95 face masks and COVID-19 home testing kits on Monday at Guilderland EMS, announced in a post by Town Supervisor Peter Garber. A second distribution planned for Tuesday was canceled due to more demand than supply.

The supply of tests and masks was secured thanks to Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, and Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Coronavirus rapid tests have been moving quickly off store shelves at area pharmacies.

Coronavirus testing kits and masks were given out for free from 1-4 p.m. Monday at Guilderland EMS. The supply that was intended to be given out over two days was completely exhausted by 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Town of Guilderland.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Guilderland EMS Department at (518) 456-3600.

