In November, we got the unofficial renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro via OnLeaks that revealed a quite intriguing design where the camera module design was similar to that of the S22 series by Samsung. So, in those renders, the camera module was extending from the frame of the phone. Later, OnLeaks also shared the specifications of the phone. Now today, we got the official teaser video of the OnePlus 10 Pro, shared by Mayank on Twitter. This official video shows a similar design as the unofficial renders.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO