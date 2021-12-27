ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 4 best snow sleds of 2021

By Steven John
 3 days ago
Sledding is the epitome of winter glee for both children and adults alike. If you're in the market for a new snow sled, you want one that will get you down the hill safely and won't break after just a few runs.

Whether you're looking for a traditional wooden toboggan, a plastic saucer-style sled, or even an inflatable intertube, we've got the best picks for every kind of snow sled.

Here are the best sleds:

Best sled overall: Slippery Racer Downhill XTreme Toboggan Snow Sled, $44.44 from Amazon

The Slippery Racer Downhill XTreme Toboggan Snow Sled was designed for top speeds, but it's also stable enough for a parent and child to safely enjoy together.

Best inflatable snow tube: A-DUDU Inflatable Snow Tube, $39.99 from Amazon

The A-DUDU Inflatable Snow Tube gives a swift, comfortable ride down the hill, and its air-filled design cushions riders against the jolts and bumps along the way.

Best classic runner sled: Flexible Flyer Steel Runner Sled, $139.95 from Amazon

The Flexible Flyer Steel Runner Sled is a timeless classic made with a birch wood deck and red steel runners.

Best saucer sled: Lucky Bums Powder Coated Metal Saucer, $26.99 from Amazon

The Lucky Bums Powder Coated Metal Saucer might be impossible to steer, but it's also basically impossible to ride without a smile on your face.

Best sled overall

The Slippery Racer Downhill XTreme Toboggan Snow Sled was designed for top speeds, but it's also stable enough for a parent and child to safely enjoy together.

Pros: Fast on most types of snow, fits adult and child, durable plastic body

Cons: Bottom scratches and loses slickness over time

The Slippery Racer Downhill XTreme Toboggan Snow Sled is a classic plastic toboggan shape with a few upgrades I would've been glad to see as a kid: cutout handles for a secure grip and easy carrying, a proprietary IceVex cold-resistant coating that helps prevent cracking and scratching, and durable construction using a sturdy-but-flexible plastic that can bend to 90 degrees without breaking.

The Slippery Racer tobaggon is sized for adults at 48-inch long, and has a smooth and slick bottom, helping it to glide over all sorts of snow, from soft, fresh powder to heavier, wetter packed snow. The sled features a slight taper toward the front that increases its dynamic performance and helps accommodate a smaller rider during an adult-child tandem ride.

If you accidentally hit a rock or root during your ride, the sled can take the abuse without breaking and is backed by a yearlong warranty.

Best inflatable snow tube

The A-DUDU Inflatable Snow Tube gives a swift, comfortable ride down the hill, and its air-filled design cushions riders against the jolts and bumps along the way.

Pros: Smooth and comfortable ride, supports up to 250 pounds, easy to store when not in use

Cons: Requires inflation prior to use, cannot be steered or controlled

At 47-inches in diameter, the A-DUDU Inflatable Snow Tube can hold riders up to 250 pounds and zip them down a snowy hill at great speed.

It's also one of the best sleds for kids riding in pairs, provided both are ready to share those handles. Even though snow tubes might be nearly impossible to control, they actually absorb many of the bumps and jumps along the way thanks to that huge cushion of air.

The rugged PVC exterior of this tube resists tears and punctures and resists cracking even in temperatures as cold as negative 40 degrees. The tube inflates quickly by mouth or with an air pump and stays sealed shut thanks to a double-locking valve.

Inflatable snow tubes are also great for small spaces as they can easily be deflated and stored in a cabinet.

Best classic runner sled

The Flexible Flyer Steel Runner Sled is a timeless classic made with a birch wood deck and red steel runners.

Pros: Steering bar controls direction, beautiful classic style, last for years

Cons: Rather expensive, greater risk of injury than with other sled types

The wood and steel Flexible Flyer Steel Runner Sled may look antiquated, but there's a reason they've been produced since the late 1880s: They flat-out work. While not suitable for use on fresh powdery snow, in the right conditions, this sled is as fast as almost any modern option while also allowing you to control your ride.

With a flexible steering bar at the front of the sled, you can steer right or left and enjoy the ideal route down, avoiding obstacles and people and hitting jumps and drifts, if that's your thing.

The sled is recommended for ages five and older and can accommodate most adults. I'd probably recommend you wait until the kids are a bit older than five, personally, as the chance for injury is a bit higher with this sled than with a plastic toboggan or inflated snow tube. Wood and steel just hurt more than plastic.

Best saucer sled

The Lucky Bums Powder Coated Metal Saucer might be impossible to steer, but it's also basically impossible to ride without a smile on your face.

Pros: Works on most types of snow, built to last for years, suitable for a wide age range

Cons: Impossible to steer

If you're ready to upgrade from the trash can lid, we love the lightweight but virtually indestructible Lucky Bums Powder Coated Metal Saucer. Fun for kids and adults alike thanks to the simplicity and durability of its design, this saucer sled can easily hold a small child or adult sitting cross-legged.

It's 25 inches in diameter and, despite being made of metal, the saucer only weighs 6 pounds, so even a younger child can carry it back up the hill.

You can't steer a saucer — that much is important to know going in — but they also tend to work well on all sorts of snow, from slush to ice to powder to those perfect large, downy flakes. While a runner sled bogs down on lighter, fluffier snow and a toboggan can sink into slushier snow under a larger rider's weight, this smooth disc will slip along over all sorts of wintry precipitation with ease.

