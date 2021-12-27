ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Walgreens outage reported, COVID test bookings hindered

By John Lynch, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6CWK_0dWseqPy00

( WTRF ) — Walgreens said it has recovered after a temporary site outage Monday that created problems for users trying to book COVID-19 tests or vaccinations.

According to users online and multiple reports on UpdownRadar , the website was also plagued by slow load times. Some users reported the Walgreens COVID-19 testing web portion was down, and others were saying they had been trying to book a test for over two hours.

“Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing,” the company said in a statement to NBC . “The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience.”

Last week, Walgreens said in a statement that it was “seeing unprecedented demand for related testing and vaccine services and products” amid the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” Walgreens President John Standley said in the statement. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDTN

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.” The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in […]
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Health
WDTN

Health officials urge caution for New Year’s Eve plans with COVID-19 surge

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Health officials are urging people to keep COVID-19 in mind as they finalize their New Year’s Eve plans by providing recommendations on how to celebrate safely. This is the first New Year’s Eve without COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, and though many events and gatherings are back, health officials said rising case […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Miami Valley hospitals face ‘scary situation’ as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations are hitting an all-time high during the pandemic, and health officials in the Miami Valley are worried of what’s to come. Miami Valley Hospital is extremely busy as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to come in, and chief medical officer Dr. Roberto Colon said COVID-19 units are filling up. “This […]
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

CBC fights blood shortage with Donor Month Drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As winter continues, blood centers are still in dire need of donations, and what better time to donate than Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month? This winter, the Community Blood Center in Dayton said it is hosting a Donor Month Kickoff Drive for the first week of January. “We’re fortunate that we […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bookings#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Wtrf#Updownradar#Nbc#Rolypp
WDTN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Nearly 20,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Numbers as of Thursday, Dec. 30 follow: Total Change New cases 1,995,497 +19,774 Hospitalizations 96,193 +484 ICU admissions 11,730 +43 Deaths* 28,780 n/a *–Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Semi flips on Keowee Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured after a semi flipped on its side in Dayton Thursday. The crash happened at 4:29 p.m. on South Keowee Street under U.S. 35. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a semi flipped on its side. The driver was injured in the crash but their condition is not known […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio jobless claims rise for week before Christmas

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio jobless claims were on the rise from Dec. 19 through Dec. 25, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS). Ohio residents filed 11,955 initial traditional unemployment claims, which was 2,618 more than the previous week; and 42,654 filed continued traditional unemployment claims, which was 344 more […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
WDTN

Dayton and Montgomery Co. Public Health to host vaccine clinics in January

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health will be hosting three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the beginning of January. Public Health said there will be vaccinations available for individuals 12 years of age and older. They will be offering first, second and immunocompromised or booster doses. Each of these clinics is by […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Ohio Department of Health aligns with CDC’s shorter quarantine guidelines

Related video: What to do if you can’t find a COVID-19 test COLUMBUS (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Health is aligning its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines with those recently set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recently cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Training exercise activated false tornado alarm

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Residents in and around Kettering were rudely awakened on Thursday morning by sirens that would usually signal an incoming tornado. Only a few weeks after Kentucky was hit, no one would blame them for worrying. Thankfully, their fears were unnecessary. Kettering Police Department said the siren was activated during a training […]
KETTERING, OH
WDTN

Pediatric COVID hospitalizations rising at Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — COVID-19 cases among children are extremely high, and increasing. On average, about 260 children in the U.S. are being admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 each day. Since Christmas Day, hospitalizations at Dayton Children’s have increased significantly. “States like New York saw roughly a 400 percent or a four-fold increase, we’ve […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy