Apple Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. share gains lead Dow's 289-point jump

Behind strong returns for shares of Apple Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday afternoon. Shares of Apple Inc.

AAPL,

+2.30%

and Salesforce.com Inc.

CRM,

+2.04%

have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow

DJIA,

+0.98%

is trading 289 points higher (0.8%). Apple Inc.'s shares are up $3.86, or 2.2%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are up $5.00 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 58-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Microsoft

MSFT,

+2.32%

, Cisco

CSCO,

+1.83%

, and Chevron

CVX,

+2.04%

. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.