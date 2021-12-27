Apple Inc., Salesforce.com Inc. share gains lead Dow's 289-point jump
Behind strong returns for shares of Apple Inc. and Salesforce.com Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Monday afternoon. Shares of Apple Inc.
and Salesforce.com Inc.
have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow
is trading 289 points higher (0.8%). Apple Inc.'s shares are up $3.86, or 2.2%, while those of Salesforce.com Inc. are up $5.00 (2.0%), combining for an approximately 58-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Microsoft
, Cisco
, and Chevron
. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.
