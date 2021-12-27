Boil Water Notice Rescinded

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – On December 25, 2021, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Corpus Christi public water system, TX1780003, to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of December 27, 2021.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Corpus Christi Call Center at 361-826-CITY (2489). Media representatives can contact Public Relations Specialist Shelby Coppedge at 361-500-5964 or by email at shelbyco@cctexas.com. You can also find updates on Water Utilities' social media channels on Facebook @CCTXWater and on Twitter @CCTXWater.

About Corpus Christi Water Utilities

For over 55 years, the city of Corpus Christi has been vital as the water supplier for the region. Our commitment to 500,000 residents across the Coastal Bend is to deliver water that is affordable, drought-resilient, sustainable, and responsible.