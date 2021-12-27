ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Anxious Over The Holidays? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Cope

By Maria Loreto
irvineweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are stressful and it pays to enter the season prepared. Here are some tips to help you cope with holiday stress and anxiety. The holidays are stressful times. Add in a pandemic and it’s all made significantly worse. Luckily, there are plenty of ways that can help you manage...

irvineweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
aboutboulder.com

Having Trouble Relaxing Lately? Here Are Some Helpful Tips

If you’re feeling a bit (or a lot) on edge lately, you’re not alone. Study after study is finding that anxiety and stress are skyrocketing and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. When you’re feeling restless or tightly wound, it’s incredibly tempting to push those feelings away or distract yourself and carry on with your endless to-do list and your myriad of obligations. Short-term, this approach might seem effective because you’re staying on top of what you need to do (or at least falling less behind than you would otherwise), but in the long run, this might not be the best solution. The following will explore several things you can do to help alleviate some of this discomfort, as well as some reasons why you might want to address your tension rather than ignore it.
MENTAL HEALTH
mycbs4.com

Mental health experts give tips for coping with the holidays

Gainesville, Fla — Holidays can be challenging for some, and with a new COVID variant circulating around this season, mental health experts share tips on how to cope. Licensed mental health counselor and life coach, Amanda Ashley recalls a time when she didn’t have the proper tools to cope. “I was diagnosed with major depressive disorder as a teenager,” she said.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Omicron
Grand Haven Tribune

Stressed, anxious and home for the holidays: Steps to help your teens' mental health

“When will we ever get a break? When will things actually get better?”. These questions come from Bailey Ganey, a 14-year-old freshman who survived the Oxford High School shooting last month. They are feelings echoed by many teens across Michigan as students head into a two-week holiday vacation after a...
KIDS
Visalia Times-Delta | Tulare Advance Register

Tulare County: Here's where you can find social, emotional help available during holidays

While some people may be filled with Christmas cheer, there are many people who suffer from the holiday blues. The American Psychological Association found that 38% of people surveyed said their stress increased during the holiday season, which can lead to physical illness, depression, anxiety, and substance misuse. The reasons...
VISALIA, CA
KRQE News 13

Tips and tricks on coping with holiday stress

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The holidays are here and for many people, that can mean added pressure on their mind and body. Dr. Muskaan Behl from Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico discusses holiday stress, what causes it, and how it can impact your overall health. Several factors...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
irvineweekly.com

4 Tips If You Want To Stay Sober Through The Holidays

The holidays are an emotional time of year, making it an easy excuse to drink. But if you want to keep the temptation away, here’s how. We’re back here again. Despite vaccines and some relative peace for the past couple of months, COVID-19 cases are spiking again and many people’s holiday plans were thrown out the window. This leaves most of us in a pretty vulnerable place, making alcohol a tempting option to soothe our concerns, something we’ve done a lot during the past two years. And while there’s nothing wrong with this approach, you could also try spending the holidays sober.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MSNBC

Feeling anxious about 2022? Who isn't! Here's how to cope.

In a pre-pandemic world, people looked at the New Year as an opportunity for positive change, growth and a clean slate. However, as we approach the end of this year I’m seeing many of my friends and patients entering the New Year with high levels of stress and anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
WRAL

4 tips to help you slow down this holiday season

Raleigh, N.C. — I am writing this as we speed into the holiday season and I look at my calendar with overwhelm. I have a to-do list that is too long, a schedule that is too packed, a wallet that is overextended, and a family that is struggling to reconnect in the midst of all of the busyness.
HEALTH
musc.edu

Top tips for coping with cancer during the holidays

When it comes to navigating a cancer diagnosis and treatment during the holidays, Wendy Balliet, Ph.D., likes to give her patients a piece of advice – stay present in the moment. Balliet, who is a psychologist at MUSC Hollings Cancer Center and the co-director of clinical operations in the MUSC Division of Bio-Behavioral Medicine, knows the challenges a cancer diagnosis presents firsthand.
CHARLESTON, SC
KSAT 12

Some COVID-19 patients reporting new symptom affecting their tongue

ORLANDO, Fla. – Headaches, brain fog, dizziness, shortness of breath, fatigue are just some of the lingering symptoms people may have if they had COVID-19. But now doctors are seeing patients coming in with a new symptom that is impacting their ability to talk and eat. You won your battle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sixtyandme.com

Losing Weight After 60 is Possible! Just Get Rid of These 8 Things

Many women are trying to lose weight after 60. Unfortunately, with nature playing tricks on our metabolism, it feels like we have to work twice as hard to move those pounds. Most of us have found out that diets don’t work, and green tea, despite its many health benefits, won’t shrink you two dress sizes.
WEIGHT LOSS
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy