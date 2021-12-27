Anxious Over The Holidays? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Cope

If you’re feeling a bit (or a lot) on edge lately, you’re not alone. Study after study is finding that anxiety and stress are skyrocketing and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. When you’re feeling restless or tightly wound, it’s incredibly tempting to push those feelings away or distract yourself and carry on with your endless to-do list and your myriad of obligations. Short-term, this approach might seem effective because you’re staying on top of what you need to do (or at least falling less behind than you would otherwise), but in the long run, this might not be the best solution. The following will explore several things you can do to help alleviate some of this discomfort, as well as some reasons why you might want to address your tension rather than ignore it.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO