The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem welcome two more tenants

A women’s fashion and accessories retailer has made a comeback, while another business has opened its fourth location at The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem.

Charming Charlie opened Dec. 14, and Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club opened Nov. 27 at the south Bethlehem shopping center.

Charming Charlie opened in its original space on The Outlets’ lower level (across from the General Store), and Angry Jack’s filled the lower-level space previously occupied by men’s and women’s fashion retailer Van Heusen | IZOD Golf, which closed in June after nearly a decade at 77 Wind Creek Blvd.

Charming Charlie, offering contemporary women’s clothing along with accessories like handbags, jewelry, scarves and sunglasses, in 2019 closed all of its 261 stores — including another area location at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley — after going bankrupt for the second time in less than two years.

After emerging from its first bankruptcy in April 2018, the company “continued to face challenges that make it impossible for Charming Charlie to continue as a going concern,” Chief Financial Officer Alvaro Bellon said.

Among the challenges were fewer mall visits by customers, landlords that required the company to keep some weak stores open and lack of capital, according to a July 2019 Bloomberg article.

In March of this year, however, Charming Charlie announced a nationwide expansion, with plans to open approximately 14 new locations in the coming months, with a focus on Texas, California, New York, and the Midwest.

The stores include Charming Charlie’s usual, color-grouping model and expansive collection of apparel, shoes, fashion accessories and gifts.

“We’re incredibly pleased to be bringing Charming Charlie back to its origin city of Houston and continuing to grow in all aspects of our business, especially in light of the challenges businesses have faced in the last year,” Steve Lovell, president of Charming Charlie, said in a statement.

Angry Jack’s, which already has three locations — two in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and another in Elkton, Maryland, offers guided axe throwing sessions for people of all skill levels.

The business first announced plans to open at The Outlets in July.

“Angry Jack’s Axe Throwing Club is coming to The Outlets at Wind Creek, located in the heart of the Lehigh Valley at Wind Creek Bethlehem!” the announcement reads. “With gaming, dining, entertainment, shopping and now axe throwing, you’ll find plenty to do at Wind Creek Bethlehem.”

Angry Jack’s, which also features a mobile “axe wagon” that can be rented, is owned by husband and wife AJ and Nikki Mitchell.

The business’ extended in-house team is comprised of lane coaches and reception/booking specialists.

“Flipping channels a couple of years ago, we came across an axe throwing tournament and could not believe that what we had been doing in the backyard for years was now being featured on a national (and we discovered upon further exploration, international) stage,” the Mitchells wrote in a message on the business’ website. “We learned about the existence of a World Axe Throwing League (WATL), that there are actual rules of the game and that axe throwing studios were becoming a real thing. Obsessed does not begin to cover it, and we became determined to bring this type of full participation entertainment to you our valued guests.”

Angry Jack’s participants are advised to fill out their waivers online and arrive 15 minutes prior to their session to allow time to check in, meet their coach, go through orientation and get set up in their lane, according to the business’ website.

Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and bring a photo ID. Spectators are welcome with a signed waiver and $10 spectator fee upon arrival.

“Our goal is to provide our guests a fun, casual atmosphere where y’all can meet up with old friends, make some new ones, and experience lots of friendly competition,” a message on the business’ website reads. “Our lane coaches will instruct the participants in the art of axe throwing with a focus on safety and proper technique. Our guests will improve skills, learn new games, create lasting memories and discover the hunger to do it all over again!”

The Outlets at Wind Creek Bethlehem, which opened as The Shoppes at the Sands in 2011 with capacity for 31 stores, continues to house prominent retailers such as Coach, DKNY, Talbots and Under Armour.

Angry Jack’s and Charming Charlie follow The Outlets’ other new tenant, Bonworth, selling quality and contemporary women’s fashions for more than 55 years. The store opened this summer in the lower level space left vacant by footwear brand G.H. Bass & Co.

A handful of vacancies remain, including the former locations of Lenox, Christopher & Banks, Wilson’s Leather Clearance and The Uniform Outlet.