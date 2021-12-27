Olive L. “Ollie” Nichols, age 93, of Fairborn passed away December 24, 2021. She was born January 23, 1928 in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ova and Pearl (Wisecup) Hardin. Olive was a longtime member of the First Church of Christ, Red Hat Society and Fairborn Senior Center. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, and loved being a mom and grandma. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney J. Nichols; daughter, Donna Sue McKinley; brother, Russell Hardin; and two sisters, Rena Willoughby and Ruth Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Linda McCall; two grandchildren, Jimmy (Regan) McKinley and Jennifer McKinley; son-in-law, Jim McKinley; three great-grandchildren, Dillin, Maxton, Augustus; as well as extended family. The family would like to thank the Friends Assisted Living in Yellow Springs for taking care of Ollie this past year. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday December 29, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Steve Sisco officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until the time of service. Ollie will be laid to rest next to her husband at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairborn Senior Center in her memory.