Fusion Biscuit: 6/5

“Enjoy my solo bass rendition of my favorite Christmas song which also happens to have been written by a fellow Austrian,” she said. Have a video to share? Email us at [email protected]. Support No Treble. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass...
It is always exciting to see a video by the Mark Lettieri Group drop. GroundUP Music just shared this live cut of “Red Dwarf” from the GRAMMY-nominated studio album Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2. Wes Stephenson handles both the bass and a Fisher-Price Laugh n’ Learn on...
Consider The Source has always blended different styles of world music, but their latest release takes it to a new level. Hybrid Vol. 1: Such As A Mule, which has been in the works for years, expands their already diverse palette to include acoustic instruments for new textures. For bassist John Ferrara, that includes utilizing a banjo bass, a ukulele bass, and more.
Scary Pockets has put together some pretty impressive mashups in the past, and they now have another to add to the list. Anchored by Nick Campbell’s smooth bass lines, here’s the group performing a funk mashup of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” and Bill Withers’ “Just the Two of Us”. The band is joined by Leone, who handles the lead vocals.
Here’s another video to get you in the holiday spirit, thanks to Katie Thiroux. This song appears on Thiroux’s latest album, Christmas For One. For 12+ years, we’ve worked hard to support and promote the global bass playing community. Now, we’re asking readers for help. Your donations will be used to cover No Treble's ongoing expenses, and all donations come with a reward. Learn more.
If the Mediterranean diet is your thing – or if you just love shrimp – you're going to devour this easy shrimp recipe. (It's also keto friendly!) Combine all the marinade ingredients in a plastic food storage bag. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and add them to the marinade. Seal and refrigerate about 15 minutes and up to overnight.
LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence.
“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
Abba, not content with dominating the charts – and wedding playlists – for decades are also now responsible for a resurgence in the sale of vinyl records, which, according to the BBC, has reached its highest level in more than three decades.What’s going on? Vinyl is fragile and unreliable – it scratches easily and jumps irritatingly with any nearby vibrations. And it takes up space. So much space. I should know, a third of my dining room is dedicated to my husband’s precious LP collection. He’s travelled miles to record fairs and spent hours searching through hundreds of records...
8:00pm til 11:30pm (last entry 11:30pm) Info: Cancelled due to Covid Restriction , we feel it is in the best interest for all concerned , refunds . If you have purchased tickets for this event, please check your email or order history for further information. This event occurred in December...
A photo of Alice Cooper serving food to children at what appears to be a potluck or food bank is making the rounds on Twitter this week, and commenters' reactions have sent the pic trending on the social network. The image isn't new, however, and has cropped up online before....
Over the course of 2021, we covered many new pedals and effects. Here are the top 10 No Treble reader favorites for the year. 1. Ashdown Introduces Geezer Butler and John Myung Signature Pedals. Ashdown has expanded their pedal lineup as well as their range of artist products with two...
Spend a few hours, all day or a weekend, surrounded by imagination, inspiration, and incredible talent. Join the fun on Feb. 5 and 6, with an opening night preview on Friday, Feb. 4. ArtFest Fort Myers brings about 200 exceptional professional artists to the heart of downtown Fort Myers. It...
Behringer has been making waves over the last few years by reissuing vintage synths and drum machines. Now, they’ve brought back a classic octave pedal with the Octave Divider. Based on the Mu-Tron Octave Divider of the ’70s, the pedal is designed to work with guitar, bass, keyboards, and...
One of the most popular categories on No Treble is the Bass Gear one. Specifically, new basses. Of all the new basses we covered in 2021, here are the top 10 No Treble reader favorite stories for the year. 1. Sire Guitars Unveils P5 and D5 Passive Bass Models. Sire...
I’ve always loved the John Lennon tune, “Jealous Guy” (especially Donny Hathaway’s version). Now I get to add another, thanks to The Main Squeeze. Once again, the band is joined by Grace Kelly, who delivers a fantastic sax solo, on top of Rob Walker‘s great bass work.
The 'Rething' cutlery has been designed by Anastasia Starostina as a reimagining the simple yet essential kitchen equipment that elevates it from relatively utilitarian into a truly functional work of art. The cutlery is designed in four distinct pieces that each serve a distinct purpose within the collection, which will provide enhanced capabilities for eaters at the table. The well-balanced utensils are paired with a lightweight construction that enables them to be used in multiple ways, depending on the orientation they're held in the hand.
Each year, football fans gather to watch their favorite teams battle it out on the gridiron. Those battles can get pretty fierce, and football fans know they’re best watched with some delicious food on hand. This recipe for Philly Cheesesteak Dumplings from “Judy Joo’s Korean Soul Food” (White Lion...
Comments / 0