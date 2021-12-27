ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, KS

Man, woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near 126th and U.S. Hwy 75

Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jygLq_0dWsb4kk00

Jackson County, KANSAS – According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Michael Lane and Jennifer Leigh Crabill were arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ford Escape for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Hwy 75.

The responding deputies reportedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Lane was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and making false information.

Crabill was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Both suspects were booked into the Jackson County Jail, deputies said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Comments / 1

Related
Lawrence Post

25-year-old man facing charges after deputies say he tried to flee in stolen vehicle

Shawnee County, KANSAS – According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, his name is Richard Cabrera and he was arrested on Saturday. The 25-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including: felony flee and elude, felony possession of stolen property, felony interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Lawrence Post

Man charged with aggravated assault at Academy Sports

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the Wichita Police Department, this incident occurred on Wednesday. It happened in the 2700 block of N. Maize Rd. Wichita Police Department officers responded to a report of an armed robbery. The responding officers discovered that the suspect brandished a knife and took several...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Jackson County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Jackson County, KS
Crime & Safety
Lawrence Post

Man sentenced to 43 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter

Wichita, KANSAS – According to the court documents, his name is Steven Speakman and he was sentenced to 43 months in prison. Prosecutors said the 38-year-old defendant must pay $17,109 in restitution and spend 24-months under post-release supervision. The 38-year-old defendant and the 33-year-old victim, Haley Collins, were reportedly...
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Paraphernalia#Methamphetamine#Ford#U S Hwy 75
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

Lawrence, KS
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our talented staff of journalists is proud to provide the most comprehensive coverage of events and stories in Lawrence.

 https://lawrencepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy