Man, woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near 126th and U.S. Hwy 75

Jackson County, KANSAS – According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Michael Lane and Jennifer Leigh Crabill were arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ford Escape for a traffic violation near 126th and U.S. Hwy 75.

The responding deputies reportedly found methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Lane was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and making false information.

Crabill was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and was also wanted on outstanding warrants.

Both suspects were booked into the Jackson County Jail, deputies said.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.