Single-vehicle crash on Kansas Highway 1 leaves woman dead, another seriously injured

Comanche County, KANSAS – According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, this unfortunate accident occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

It happened on Kansas Highway 1.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding troopers discovered that the 20-year-old driver was driving south on Highway 1 when her vehicle veered left of center and struck a concrete barrier.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment where she later died.

She was later identified as Brittney Turley.

The 22-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.