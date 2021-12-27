ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Violations

Deputy charged with DUI after crashing cruiser on Christmas Eve, Virginia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Virginia sheriff’s deputy is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after crashing his patrol car on Christmas Eve, multiple news outlets report. Troopers arrested...

www.sacbee.com

