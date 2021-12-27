ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Blazers coach Chauncey Billups enters COVID protocols

Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols Monday, ESPN reported.

Assistant Scott Brooks will be the acting coach in Billups’ absence, per the report, starting with Monday night’s home game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Billups, 45, has a 13-19 record in his first season as an NBA head coach.

He was an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020-21 following a 17-year NBA career with seven teams that included five All-Star selections and a 2004 NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons.

Portland also has five players in the health and safety protocols: Dennis Smith, Robert Covington, Keljin Blevins, Ben McLemore and Trendon Watford.

–Field Level Media

