Brisker skipping Outback Bowl

By Andrew Clay
 3 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker will skip the Outback Bowl to focus on his NFL draft preparations.

Brisker made his announcement on social media Monday afternoon, thanking the fans.

The senior safety is graded as Penn State’s top draft prospect, some grading him as a top-20 prospect in this year’s upcoming NFL draft.

Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day at noon.

WTAJ and Nittany Nation’s coverage with live reports from Tampa begin Tuesday.

WTAJ

Ellis Brooks opts out of Outback Bowl, declares for NFL draft

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks will forego the Outback Bowl after officially declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. “My experience here at Penn State is something that I will always be extremely grateful for,” Brooks said on Twitter. “Growing up as a kid with a dream to come play football […]
