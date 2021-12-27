Brisker skipping Outback Bowl

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa (WTAJ) — Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker will skip the Outback Bowl to focus on his NFL draft preparations.

Brisker made his announcement on social media Monday afternoon, thanking the fans.

The senior safety is graded as Penn State’s top draft prospect, some grading him as a top-20 prospect in this year’s upcoming NFL draft.

Penn State plays Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day at noon.

WTAJ and Nittany Nation’s coverage with live reports from Tampa begin Tuesday.

