Music

Get A Preview Of Miranda Lambert’s New Song “Y’all Means All” In The New ‘Queer Eye’ Season 6 Trailer

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
Two of my favorite things in one, very fabulous, place? I can’t WAIT.

Miranda Lambert has a new song coming before the year is over called “Y’all Means All”. And, the best part is that it’s going to be featured on the upcoming sixth season of Netflix’s hit show Queer Eye that premieres this Friday, December 31st.

Season 6 was done entirely in Texas, with filming mostly based in Austin. Of course, Miranda is a proud native of the Lone Star state, and has been a long-time advocate of LGBTQ rights, so it was a natural fit.

In the trailer, we see the Fab 5 descending on Texas to help a local honky tonk owner, plan a prom, and much more, and we even get to hear a teaser of Miranda’s new song ahead of the shows release.

If you haven’t seen the previous five seasons and have a few more days off before we kickstart 2022, I highly recommend binging them to prepare for Friday.

Now if we could only get the one and only Jonathan Van Ness to join Miranda on tour…

Check out the trailer and sneak peak of the song here:

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

86K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
