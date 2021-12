Latto (formerly known as Mulatto), came onto the rap scene in 2015 when she was the inaugural winner of the Lifetime reality series The Rap Game. Since then, the self-proclaimed “Queen of Da Souf” has made her own lane. The Georgia native released her debut album Queen of Da Souf in 2020 where hits “Muwop” featuring Gucci Mane and “B*tch From Da Souf” remix assisted by Saweetie and Trina stood out as fan favorites. In 2021, Latto received her first platinum hit and continues to link up on tracks with her peers.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO