MIKE – “In My World”

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York rapper and producer MIKE has been at the forefront of the lo-fi rap world for the past few years, and he’s kept...

www.stereogum.com

The FADER

MIKE shares new song “In My World”

MIKE has shared a new track titled "In My World." He self-produced the song using his dj blackpower alias, under which he released an experimental beat tape in February. 2021 also saw the Brooklyn rapper drop Disco!, a full-length follow-up to last year's Weight of the World. In October, The Alchemist recruited him for "Lossless," a track from This Thing of Ours 2.
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Stereogum

Nas – “Wave Gods” (Feat. A$AP Rocky & DJ Premier)

It’s been a big year for Nas. His 2020 release King’s Disease earned him his first Grammy, and then he followed that up with the sequel King’s Disease II, which garnered him another Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album. Apparently he didn’t slow down in the process of making the sister albums. Tonight, he’s already back with another sequel. It’s called Magic, and you can hear the entire thing now.
Stereogum

Katie Dey – “In The Sky” (Laugh & Peace Cover)

Melbourne computer-pop great Katie Dey can usually be counted on for some high-quality loosies between album cycles, and she has delivered another this week. It’s a cover of “In The Sky,” originally recorded by Laugh & Peace, the Japanese production team best known for the soundtrack to the video game Vib-Ribbon. On Twitter, Dey explains, “this is a cover of a song that seemingly not many people know exists , by the band who made the incredible vib ribbon ps1 soundtrack , it’s close to my heart hopefully u can enjoy my version . be safe be strong.” Dey’s treatment of the track is in step with the sound of her 2020 album mydata, straightforward and poppy but accented with fragile processed vocals. Hear the cover and the original below.
thatgrapejuice.net

Saweetie Launches #IcyChainChallenge To Clap Back at Performance Critics

If turning the sour to sweet was a superpower, it’s one Saweetie would flex in earnest. The GRAMMY nominee is tap, tap, tapping into her marketing bag by launching a social media challenge in an attempt to redirect recent negative press. See the what and how below…. As has...
NPR

Asiahn, 'My World'

As we near the year's end, #NowPlaying recommends songs that slipped through the cracks, but remain in our headphones. Christmas Eve, 2 a.m. It was my first ever alone – perhaps my last with Tips, now in her sunset, the best pug to have ever set paws on this planet – when I first heard the opening track on Asiahn's The Interlude. The song sounded so good that I had to start it over... four times.
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
iheart.com

Watch Gayle Hear Her Song "ABCDEFU" On The Radio For The First Time

Gayle's song "ABCDEFU" is at the center of thousands of TikTok's and its made its way to the radio too. Artists often talk about how emotional it is to hear their songs on the radio for the first time and Gayle's reaction is definitely that, emotional!. It was featured as...
Laredo Morning Times

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower...
Stereogum

††† – “Goodbye Horses” (Q Lazzarus Cover)

†††, Chino Moreno and Shaun Lopez’s band, are back with a special Christmas gift. They’ve taken on Q Lazzarus’ beloved “Goodbye Horses,” a song whose cult icon status seems to keep strengthening over the years. Moreno and Lopez’s take is a pretty faithful rendition —- a little grainer and more haunting, but maintaining the same basic synth-pop foundation. Their press release also promises new ††† music in 2022. For now, check out their cover of “Goodbye Horses” and revisit Q Lazzarus’ original below.
Stereogum

This Week’s Callin Me Maybe: Patrick Stickles & Ryley Walker Review 2021

Our interactive talk show Callin Me Maybe returns again this week. In case you’ve missed it, so far we’ve taken a look back at 2021’s best albums, interviewed Sylvan Esso, and then dug into all our most anticipated albums for 2022. As the year draws to a close, we have some remaining business at hand: asking Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker to review 2021.
Pitchfork

Uncut’s Ian Worang Dies at 47

Ian Worang, who co-founded and played guitar in the Toronto post-punk band Uncut, has died, Exclaim! reports. Sam Goldberg, Jr.—Worang’s former Uncut bandmate—confirmed the news to Pitchfork through a representative for Arts & Crafts Productions. A cause of death was not provided. Ian Worang was 47 years old.
Stereogum

Frank Ocean Shared Unreleased Music On Blonded Radio

On Christmas Day, Frank Ocean returned with a new episode of his Blonded Radio Apple Music 1 radio show. The installment features some previously unreleased sounds from Ocean, some light piano-playing over Ocean’s monologuing. It also includes excerpts from a conversation that Ocean had with the Dutch motivational speaker Wim “Iceman” Hof, which was recorded shortly after Ocean lost his brother.
papermag.com

Avicii's Final Diary Entry to Be Revealed in New Biography

Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) died by suicide back in 2018, sending family and fans around the world into despair. Some of his last words are now set to be revealed in a new book, Tim — The Official Biography of Avicii. TMZ reports that entries from the late...
The Guardian

Japanese gems, maligned boybands and ‘the Dan’: the best old music Guardian writers discovered this year

Marcia Griffiths – Sweet and Nice (1974) Marcia Griffith’s debut solo album – released between her UK hits as one half of Bob and Marcia and her membership of Bob Marley’s backing vocalists the I-Threes – is the kind of record you can’t believe you haven’t already heard, or at least heard of: surely people should have been banging on for years about something this good? Griffith’s tough-but-tender vocals are incredible, and while the sound seems to pitch her as something more than a straightforward reggae artist, it was made the year after Bob Marley’s breakthrough album, Catch a Fire, had proved Jamaican artists could reach a wide international audience.
New York Post

The 10 best songs of 2021 had us bumping and grinding to a crazy year

Whether it was the retro-soul romance of Silk Sonic, the thrashing teen spirit of Olivia Rodrigo or the grand divorce drama of single mom Adele, there was a little something for your every musical mood in 2021. Here, 10 songs that provided the soundtrack of our lives — and our...
Stereogum

Today’s Callin Me Maybe: Meet Stereogum’s New Pop Columnist Rachel Brodsky

Callin Me Maybe is Stereogum’s new interactive talk show on the Callin app. In recent weeks we’ve discussed our most anticipated albums of 2022 and hosted a free-ranging chat with Patrick Stickles and Ryley Walker that had me cracking up repeatedly on my jog and marveling at the thought of the War On Drugs opening for Ponytail.
