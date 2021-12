The New York Jets Week 17 matchup against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Bucs) is expected to be the third-biggest blowout of the entire weekend. The -13 point spread in favor of the Bucs is, though, the largest spread of the week in favor of the road team. Even without star receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans and starting running back Leonard Fournette, the people who set the lines are still very high on Tampa Bay.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO