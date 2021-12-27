Deputy charged with DUI after crashing cruiser on Christmas Eve, Virginia police say

A Louisiana family lost their three children in a tragic accident on Friday after their car was hit by a wrong-way driver, the police have said. The Simmons siblings who died in the accident on I-49 in St Landry Parish were identified as 20-year-old Lindy, 17-year-old Christopher, and Kamryn, 15.According to the police statement, the driver—identified as 54-year-old John Lundy from Dallas—was also killed in the crash. He was driving his 2005 Chevrolet Colorado pickup northbound in the wrong lane.Dawn Simmons, the siblings’ mother, and 16-year-old Marissa, Christopher Simmons’ girlfriend, remain hospitalised. The family was driving back from Christopher’s high...

