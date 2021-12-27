ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Chef Jason Michael Thomas cooks with wild mushrooms, shares their health benefits

By Tierra Carpenter
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Jason Michael Thomas of Urban AG Indy joined us to prepare a Maitake Mushroom Vegetable Soup and sauteéd Lion’s Mane Mushrooms with a Butter Sauce. We should eat more...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mushroom#Michael Thomas#Jason Michael#Health Benefits#Food Drink#Urban Ag Indy#Saute D Lion#Mane Mushrooms
KMOV

St. Louis Pastry Chef gains national attention on the Cooking Channel

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Pastry Chef Carolyn Downs gained national attention after two of her signature pastries were featured on the Cooking Channel. Downs' pastry shop SugarFire Pie in Olivette was featured on an episode of the Cooking Channel's "Cheat Day USA." The show follows Chef Robert Irvine as he travels America to find the most decadent meals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Mashed

Why Cooking For Queen Elizabeth Can Be Difficult, According To A Former Chef

Queen Elizabeth is rather partial to her afternoon tea that often includes a serving of scones with jam and cream. A former chef at the royal palace, Darren McGrady once revealed in a YouTube video, "She'd always have afternoon tea wherever she was in the world. We'd flown out to Australia and were on the Royal Yacht. It was five o'clock in the morning but for the Queen it was five in the afternoon so my first job was making scones."
RECIPES
themanual.com

Chef Scott Conant Shares Family Favorite Recipes

A food media personality and James Beard Award-winning restaurateur, Scott Conant is also a successful cookbook author with multiple bestselling titles to his name. His latest cookbook, Peace, Love, and Pasta: Simple and Elegant Recipes from a Chef’s Home Kitchen, adds to that impressive collection while also imparting a deeply personal story.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

Creamy Golden Beef Stroganoff Recipe: An Easy Version of the Classic Russian Stroganoff Recipe

Beef stroganoff (stroganov) is a Russian dish of sautéed pieces of beef served in a sauce. Stroganoff originated in mid-19th-century Russia and has since it become popular across the globe, with a myriad variations from the original recipe. The dish often prepared in the U.S. today consists of strips of beef filet with a mushroom, onion and sour cream sauce, served over rice or egg noodles. This is my mom’s recipe and I love it because it’s not only delicious but it’s easy to make, too!
RECIPES
The Independent

How to cook the perfect roast potatoes this Christmas, according to chefs

The classic roast potato is a staple at any Christmas dinner, which means there is a lot of pressure to get them perfect.It was Queen Victoria who first introduced the potato to the Christmas menu, although at the time they were eaten mashed rather than roasted.These days everyone has their own roasties recipe, but what is the perfect roast potato and how do you cook it?According to Nigella Lawson, the perfect roast potato is “sweet and soft inside and a golden-brown carapace of crunch without.”Getting that perfect crunch can seem complicated, but don’t fret. For those unsure about parboiling, struggling...
RECIPES
Mashed

Iron Chef Cat Cora Shares Her Top Holiday Cooking Tips - Exclusive

If there's anyone who can stand up to the pressure in the kitchen, it's Cat Cora. She's the first female Iron Chef and first woman admitted to the Culinary Hall of Fame, and she's built a renowned culinary career in an industry once thoroughly dominated by men. You've seen her on TV, and there's a good chance you've eaten in one of her restaurants. She's also a mom, putting food on the table every day for hungry teenage boys.
RECIPES
Parade

How to Make the Best, Creamiest, Homemade Alfredo Sauce Like a True Italian

Nothing brings a pasta together like the perfect sauce. In this episode of Keep It Simple, Chef Jon Ashton gives us his tips to make the best Alfredo Sauce from scratch. Alfredo sauce is a rich, creamy, white sauce that’s usually served with fettuccine for fettuccine Alfredo, and sometimes chicken, broccoli and other veggies, or used as a sauce for pizza and pasta bakes.
RECIPES
kdll.org

Kenai Conversation: Holiday cooking with chef Joe Spady

There is no better way to celebrate the holidays than with good food. This week on the show, chef Joe Spady of Three Peaks talked to us about his own holiday traditions, what a "cabbage biscuit" is and the time he ran around New York City with a KitchenAid — all while he baked a Christmas confectionery creation.
12tomatoes.com

Home Chef Shares Tips To Cook An Egg Perfectly Every Time

Eggs are one of our favorite meals because of the sheer utility involved. We do not have to wait for breakfast to consume them, they are also perfect for lunch or dinner. That’s what makes this video such a crucial one. If you are anything like us, you typically cook your eggs in a pan over the stove. This may seem simple to most, but in reality? There is more to it than you might think.
RECIPES
WKYC

'Be passionate': Chef Michael Symon shares advice for new restaurant owners on the 3 Things to Know with Stephanie Haney podcast

CLEVELAND — When it comes to opening new restaurants, celebrity chef and Cleveland native Michael Symon knows what works, and what doesn't. The long-time restaurateur shared his advice for newcomers to the industry with me on my 3 Things to Know podcast, ahead of the recent release of his latest "Fix It With Food" cookbook and the premiere of his newest Food Network show, "Throwdown with Michael Symon."
CLEVELAND, OH
KUTV

Cooking with Chef Bryan - Barely Buzzed Cheesy Popovers

Want a delicious idea for breakfast or anytime of the day? Popovers are a great idea anytime but have you tried incorporate some grated Barely Buzzed Cheese into your batter? If you haven’t, you are in for a treat!. INGREDIENTS. 2 cups milk. 4 eggs. 2 cups flour. 1...
RECIPES
WOOD

Cooking a holiday spread with Chef Stu!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for ideas for a beautiful holiday spread, we’ve got you covered! We’re welcoming back a familiar face to our studios – Chef Stu!. >>>Take a look!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Independent

What you should cook over Christmas, according to chefs

Most of us have our Christmas dinner methods sorted, but how do you get those roast potatoes crisp and fluffy if you’re catering for vegans and can’t use trusty old goose fat?And what about those little touches that really elevate a dish, or the meals for the days that spread luxuriously and lazily ahead from Boxing Day to New Year? In 2020, Christmas plans were largely cancelled across the UK due to lockdown restrictions. But with the big day set to go ahead this year (self-isolation pending), many people are looking for ways to make the holiday extra special.We asked...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy