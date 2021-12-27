Battle In College Station? Early Look At Texas A&M QBs

Three different quarterbacks could start for the Aggies in 2022

If you can beat 'em, why not join 'em as well? Maybe that's what Max Johnson was thinking when he decided to leave LSU.

Texas A&M will have another quarterback battle entering the 2022 season. The No. 25 Aggies (8-4) watched redshirt freshman Haynes King suffer a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 against Colorado before turning to Zach Calzada for the remainder of the season.

Calzada did his part to the best of his abilities. A surprise win over No. 1 Alabama would lead the Aggies on a four-game winning streak. Then again, two early to Arkansas and Mississippi State, plus two more to Ole Miss and LSU cost A&M a shot of contending in the SEC West.

Calzada wasn't the biggest problem, but he wasn't the solution. He elected to transfer following the season finale, leaving a roster spot open for Johnson to take his place.

Johnson comes with experience, having been the starter for LSU in 2021. During his two seasons with the Tigers, the son of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, posted an 8-6 record and played in 18 total games.

The flare for playing spoiler seems to be rooted in Johnson's genes. In 2020, he led LSU to an upset win over No. 6 Florida in Gainesville, keeping the Gators out of the College Football Playoff conversation. His final throw with the Tigers was a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, taking Texas A&M out of the New Year's Six Bowl conversation.

Johnson wraps up his LSU career with 3,884 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He'll join his brother, Jake Johnson, a highly-touted tight end prospect for the 2022 season in College Station.

Max Johnson serves as King's immediate competition. In a similar fashion to that of Calzada, A&M coach Jimbo Fisher will have the spring and offseason to evaluate both quarterbacks before making the final call on who will trot out Week 1 against Sam Houston State.

The job is for King to earn once more. Winning first-team reps against Calzada in the summer, there's still much for the Longview native to learn before commanding the Aggies offense.

King's limitations passing were shown early. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the season opener against Kent State, but also tossed three picks.

Would he have been the starter after Week 2 should the Aggies have lost to Colorado? Was there soon to be a quarterback battle prior to the injury?

Johnson and King are the frontrunners, but not the only quarterback looking to start. A&M added 2022 prospect Conner Weigman from Cypress-Bridgeland. One of the top pocket-passers in the country, Weigman graded out as SI99's No. 3 quarterback and No. 32 overall player.

"He's a football junkie," Fisher said earlier this month. "He can run like heck, he's big, he's athletic, he can make every throw in the book, throws a very catchable ball. ... I've said from the very get-go that's my guy. I think he's the best guy out there."

The best man will win the job for Fisher next fall. Regardless of playing time, experience or years of eligibility, the longtime coach has always done what helps his team contend.

Johnson, King, and Weigman all will be in Aggieland starting next month. The battle for QB1 begins in April on the field when spring ball is underway.

