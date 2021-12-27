ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Nagy operating under the assumption he'll coach Bears' final 2 games of season

By Chris Emma
(670 The Score) ​​As speculation grows about the possibility of his firing, Bears coach Matt Nagy believes he’ll finish out the final two games of the regular season.

Nagy is working under the assumption he’ll lead the Bears (5-10) for the rest of the season, he said Monday afternoon. His comment came as a new NFL rule was set to go into effect that allows teams to begin interviewing head coaching candidates Tuesday, which is when Week 17 starts.

"We're continuing to move forward this week and prepare for the Giants," Nagy said.

The Bears earned a come-from-behind 25-24 win over the Seahawks on Sunday in Seattle. The victory came as the focus had turned to Halas Hall and whether the Bears would take advantage of the new rule that allows virtual interviews with candidates late in the regular season so long as they’ve fired their own head coach or informed him that he won’t be retained for the 2022 season.

The Bears haven’t publicly addressed Nagy’s job status this season. Team chairman George McCaskey hasn’t spoken to reporters since last January, while general manager Ryan Pace hasn't addressed the media in a group setting since early September.

Nagy emphasized that his communication with McCaskey and Pace hasn’t changed. The Bears host the Giants (4-11) on Sunday at Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

