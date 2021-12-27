Robotics Club seeks participants

"Cookie", the robot, built three years ago by the Falls Lake Acadmy Robotics team, participated in the Oxford Christmas parade earlier this month. Left to right, Trey Currin, freshman at Vance-Granville Community College; Caiden Woodcock, junior at Falls Lake Academy; Jaden Easow, freshman at South Granville High School; Jenna Andrews, senior at FLA and Hailey Anderson, junior at FLA, added an arm to "Cookie" so it could wave at the crowd.

BUTNER — Are you good at solving problems? Do you have a keen eye for business and promotion? Are you good at building things or can you sew? Are you a student between the ages of 14 and 18?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you may want to consider becoming a member of the Robotics Club at the Vance-Granville Community College South Campus.

“The club is so much more than building a robot,” said coaches Hilary Andrews and Wesley Williams, program head of Engineering Technologies at VGCC, at the open house on Thursday afternoon.

“A lot of the things the students will learn will be life skills, like working as a teams and building leadership skills,” Williams said.

The Robotics Club will help bring together students with different talents and skills,” Andrews said. “This club will give everyone an opportunity to find their niche and help them grow and thrive as an individual and a teammate.”

The club offers a chance to learn many different skills, including engineering, electrical, mechanical, programing and design. The club will also build skills in digital fabrication, website design, teamwork and leadership.

Jenna Andrews, a founding member of a Robotics Club at Falls Lake Academy, said, “Working with robotics gives you a hands-on real-time opportunity to display your skills to corporations that are looking for young talent.”

Jenna said it also brings out your competitive side when you have to build a robot for the competition.

On Jan. 8, the new challenge for the FIRST Robotics Competition will be announced. Andrews said she believes that a car industry, possibly Ford, will provide the challenge.

The teams will design, build and program a robot to perform task on a field and against competitors.

“We will need to have people with marketing skills and someone that can help improve our website and social media presence,” Hilary Andrews said. “We need students who can sew, provide first aid and even make a video for our club.”

Jenna said being in this club gives your a better prospective about teamwork and organization. “This prepares us for a solid future,” she said.

For more information about the Robotics Club, contact Wesley Williams at williamsw@vgcc.edu or Hilary Andrews at hilabeans1012@yahoo.com .