ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Robotics Club seeks participants

By By Amanda Dixon
The Butner-Creedmoor News
The Butner-Creedmoor News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQ0px_0dWsVnlI00
"Cookie", the robot, built three years ago by the Falls Lake Acadmy Robotics team, participated in the Oxford Christmas parade earlier this month. Left to right, Trey Currin, freshman at Vance-Granville Community College; Caiden Woodcock, junior at Falls Lake Academy; Jaden Easow, freshman at South Granville High School; Jenna Andrews, senior at FLA and Hailey Anderson, junior at FLA, added an arm to "Cookie" so it could wave at the crowd.

BUTNER — Are you good at solving problems? Do you have a keen eye for business and promotion? Are you good at building things or can you sew? Are you a student between the ages of 14 and 18?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then you may want to consider becoming a member of the Robotics Club at the Vance-Granville Community College South Campus.

“The club is so much more than building a robot,” said coaches Hilary Andrews and Wesley Williams, program head of Engineering Technologies at VGCC, at the open house on Thursday afternoon.

“A lot of the things the students will learn will be life skills, like working as a teams and building leadership skills,” Williams said.

The Robotics Club will help bring together students with different talents and skills,” Andrews said. “This club will give everyone an opportunity to find their niche and help them grow and thrive as an individual and a teammate.”

The club offers a chance to learn many different skills, including engineering, electrical, mechanical, programing and design. The club will also build skills in digital fabrication, website design, teamwork and leadership.

Jenna Andrews, a founding member of a Robotics Club at Falls Lake Academy, said, “Working with robotics gives you a hands-on real-time opportunity to display your skills to corporations that are looking for young talent.”

Jenna said it also brings out your competitive side when you have to build a robot for the competition.

On Jan. 8, the new challenge for the FIRST Robotics Competition will be announced. Andrews said she believes that a car industry, possibly Ford, will provide the challenge.

The teams will design, build and program a robot to perform task on a field and against competitors.

“We will need to have people with marketing skills and someone that can help improve our website and social media presence,” Hilary Andrews said. “We need students who can sew, provide first aid and even make a video for our club.”

Jenna said being in this club gives your a better prospective about teamwork and organization. “This prepares us for a solid future,” she said.

For more information about the Robotics Club, contact Wesley Williams at williamsw@vgcc.edu or Hilary Andrews at hilabeans1012@yahoo.com .

Comments / 0

Related
Killeen Daily Herald

New club coordinator seeks to help youth

During his seven years as a part-time employee at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Cole Jones witnessed firsthand the good the after-school program can do for local youth. “I’ve been here since I was 16 and I feel honored to work here,” he told the Telegram. “There’s power in helping these kids, and I really do believe that this is a place that changes lives. We’re all here for one goal: to make a positive impact on these kids. I just wish there were more places like that.”
KILLEEN, TX
westbendnews.net

Wayne Trace Robotics Club Competes

This past week, seven Wayne Trace High School students participated in the BEST Robotics competition, pitting 25 teams from across the country in a contest to develop, build, and market a robot that could successfully perform a variety of construction and demolition-related tasks. Led by seniors Eli Spinner and Xander Kohart, the robot’s driving team also included sophomore Eli Stuart and freshman Eli Martinez along with freshman Kal-El Lands in the pit. The marketing team included sophomores Kailyn Dienstberger and Emma Laukhuf along with freshman Eli Martinez.
EDUCATION
outlooknewspapers.com

Kiwanis Club Seeks Food Donations This Week

First published in the Dec. 11 print issue of the Glendale News Press. Vice President Christie Crahan of Kiwanis Club of La Canada-La Crescenta AM delivers food donations to Jack Wright of the Bailey Center. Local members of the Kiwanis Club recently donated more than $2,500 worth of food to the Bailey Center to help feed those in need of food assistance. The Bailey Center is desperately seeking non-perishable food items, such as cereal and canned goods to feed 1,000 people (250 households) who come weekly to the center. Donations will be collected on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd.
GLENDALE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Andrews
Times News

Franklin participates in national program

Volunteers placed Christmas wreaths on the graves of military veterans at St. Matthew’s Cemetery, Franklin Township Saturday as part of Wreaths Across America, a national organization that seeks to honor and remember those who served our nation. “This is our first year,” coordinator Paula Hoffman said. “Everything went well....
LEHIGHTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Aid#Oxford Christmas#Caiden Woodcock#Falls Lake Academy#The Robotics Club#Engineering Technologies
The 74

New Education Research: Small-Group Learning Can Mitigate Effects of Closures

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I […]
EDUCATION
92.7 The Block

Charlotte Coding Class Offers Tech Jobs for Under-served Communities

Have you ever wanted to learn how to code but found that classes were too expensive? A class in Charlotte is making learning how to code possible without breaking the bank. Carolina Fintech Hub’s Workforce Investment Network is a 24-week program that provides adults from under-served communities with technical training, professional development, and a job after […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Temple Daily Telegram

New club coordinator seeks to help youth

During his seven years as a part-time employee at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Cole Jones witnessed firsthand the good the after-school program can do for local youth. “I’ve been here since I was 16 and I feel honored to work here,” he told the Telegram. “There’s power in helping these kids, and I really do believe that this is a place that changes lives. We’re all here for one goal: to make a positive impact on these kids. I just wish there were more places like that.”
KIDS
outlooknewspapers.com

Kiwanis Club Seeks Food Donations This Week

First published in the Dec. 16 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Vice President Christie Crahan of Kiwanis Club of La Cañada-La Crescenta AM delivers food donations to Jack Wright of the Bailey Center. Local members of the Kiwanis Club recently donated more than $2,500 worth of food to the Bailey Center to help feed those in need of food assistance. The Bailey Center is desperately seeking non-perishable food items, such as cereal and canned goods to feed 1,000 people (250 households) who come weekly to the center. Donations will be collected on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 9901 Tujunga Canyon Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Butner-Creedmoor News

The Butner-Creedmoor News

Creedmoor, NC
260
Followers
74
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

109 S. Elm St. Creedmoor, NC 27522 919-528-2393

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/butnercreedmoor

Comments / 0

Community Policy