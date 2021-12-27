Partnership provides families with food
BUTNER — Eighty families will have a little additional food for the holidays thanks to the partnership between Food Lion and the New Community Engagement Initiative.
On Wednesday, Food Lion # 223 in Butner and store manager, Paul Goodnight, packed a cart with 80 of the prepackaged Family Care Food Boxes.
Members of the New Community Engagement Initiative, along with Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Butner Public Safety and Butner’s County Commissioner loaded the boxes to be distributed.
These are children and students in the Granville County School system and seniors living in our communities, according to Bishop James E. Daniel.
Granville County has been faced with many challenges over the last 18 months, Daniel said.
“The pandemic, loss of jobs, health disparities, growing residential neighborhoods, schools and other quality of life issues have created a greater need in our community,” he said.
The Community Engagement Initiative brings together churches, law enforcement and non-profit organizations to work toward making life better for all people in Granville County.
Dr. Warren L. Herndon, facilitator of the New Community Engagement Initiative, said that 51 percent of children in the United States live in poverty. The poverty level rises up to 35 percent in most North Carolina counties.
“The Holiday Food Drive is just part of our quarterly plan to reach out to out children, students and seniors to provide assistance,” Herndon said. “Next quarter, the initiative plans on working with the children and school system to help youth prepare for the future job market. We want to wrap our collective arms around our children and prepare them for the jobs coming into our area.”
For more information on the partnerships and initiatives, contact Herndon at 919-599-1056.
