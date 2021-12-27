Partnership provides families with food

The Community Engagement Initiative and Food Lion #223 in Butner have partnered to provide 80 families with a boxed meal. (L-R) Captain Kevin Bryant with Butner Public Safety, Captain Lowell Wilkins with Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Goodnight, Food Lion store manager, Jimmy Gooch a Granville County Commissioner, Jessica Laws, Granville County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resources Officer, Dr. Warren Herndon, facilitator of the Community Engagement Initiative. (back row L-R) Chris Smoot, Chief Deputy Granville County Sheriff’s Office and Bishop James E. Daniel picked up the meals on Dec. 15.

Local churches and law enforcement are part of the Community Engagement Initiative. Captain Kevin Bryant, Butner Public Safety, Bishop James E. Daniel, Deputy Jessica Laws, Granville County Sheriff’s Office, County Commissioner Jimmy Gooch, Captain Lowell Wilkins, Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Chris Smoot, Granville County Sheriff’s Office and Dr. Warren Herndon, facilitator of the Initiative prepare to deliver boxes of food in the community.

Commissioner Jimmy Gooch, left and Chief Deputy Chris Smoot pack one of the vehicles that will be distributing food in the community.

BUTNER — Eighty families will have a little additional food for the holidays thanks to the partnership between Food Lion and the New Community Engagement Initiative.

On Wednesday, Food Lion # 223 in Butner and store manager, Paul Goodnight, packed a cart with 80 of the prepackaged Family Care Food Boxes.

Members of the New Community Engagement Initiative, along with Granville County Sheriff’s Office, Butner Public Safety and Butner’s County Commissioner loaded the boxes to be distributed.

These are children and students in the Granville County School system and seniors living in our communities, according to Bishop James E. Daniel.

Granville County has been faced with many challenges over the last 18 months, Daniel said.

“The pandemic, loss of jobs, health disparities, growing residential neighborhoods, schools and other quality of life issues have created a greater need in our community,” he said.

The Community Engagement Initiative brings together churches, law enforcement and non-profit organizations to work toward making life better for all people in Granville County.

Dr. Warren L. Herndon, facilitator of the New Community Engagement Initiative, said that 51 percent of children in the United States live in poverty. The poverty level rises up to 35 percent in most North Carolina counties.

“The Holiday Food Drive is just part of our quarterly plan to reach out to out children, students and seniors to provide assistance,” Herndon said. “Next quarter, the initiative plans on working with the children and school system to help youth prepare for the future job market. We want to wrap our collective arms around our children and prepare them for the jobs coming into our area.”

For more information on the partnerships and initiatives, contact Herndon at 919-599-1056.