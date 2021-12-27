ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Developmental principles informing human pluripotent stem cell differentiation to cartilage and bone

By Seminars in Cell, Developmental Biology
Newswise
 4 days ago

Human pluripotent stem cells can differentiate into any cell type given appropriate signals and hence have been used to research early human development of many tissues...

www.newswise.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newswise

ATM modulates subventricular zone neural stem cell maintenance and senescence through Notch signaling pathway

Ataxia telangiectasia mutated (ATM) plays an essential role in DNA damage response and the maintenance of genomic stability. However, the role of ATM in regulating the function of adult neural stem cells (NSCs) remains unclear. Here we report that ATM deficiency led to accumulated DNA damage and decreased DNA damage repair capacity in neural progenitor cells. Moreover, we observed ATM ablation lead to the short-term increase of proliferation of neural progenitor cells, resulting in the depletion of the NSC pool over time, and this loss of NSC quiescence resulted in accelerated cell senescence. We further apply RNA sequencing to unravel that ATM knockout significantly affected Notch signaling pathway, furthermore, notch activation inhibit the abnormal increased proliferation of ATM–/– NSCs. Taken together, these findings indicate that ATM can serve as a key regulator for the normal function of adult NSCs by maintaining their stemness and preventing cellular senescence primarily through Notch signaling pathway.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Exploring the potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery

Over the last decade, stem cell-associated therapies are widely used because of their potential in self-renewable and multipotent differentiation ability. Stem cells have become more attractive for aesthetic uses and plastic surgery, including scar reduction, breast augmentation, facial contouring, hand rejuvenation, and anti-aging. The current preclinical and clinical studies of stem cells on aesthetic uses also showed promising outcomes. Adipose-derived stem cells are commonly used for fat grafting that demonstrated scar improvement, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation properties, etc. While stem cell-based products have yet to receive approval from the FDA for aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery. Moving forward, the review on the efficacy and potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery is limited. In the present review, we discuss the current status and recent advances of using stem cells for aesthetic and plastic surgery. The potential of cell-free therapy and tissue engineering in this field is also highlighted. The clinical applications, advantages, and limitations are also discussed. This review also provides further works that need to be investigated to widely apply stem cells in the clinic, especially in aesthetic and plastic contexts.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Stem Cell Research#Cell Type#Cartilage
Newswise

Corneal epithelial differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells generates ABCB5 and ∆Np63α cells with limbal cell characteristics and high wound healing capacity

Differentiation of functional limbal stem cells (LSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is an important objective which can provide novel treatment solutions for patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Yet, further characterization is needed to better evaluate their immunogenicity and regenerative potential before clinical applications. Methods. Human...
SCIENCE
Newswise

The angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells are enhanced in gestational diabetes and associate with fetal adiposity

An environment of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) can modify the phenotype of stem cell populations differentially according to their placental localization, which can be useful to study the consequences for the fetus. We sought to explore the effect of intrauterine GDM exposure on the angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells (hAMSCs).
SCIENCE
Newswise

An improved organ explant culture method reveals stem cell lineage dynamics in the adult Drosophila intestine

In recent years, live-imaging techniques have been developed for the adult midgut of Drosophila melanogaster that allow temporal characterization of key processes involved in stem cell and tissue homeostasis. However, current organ culture techniques are limited to imaging sessions of <16 hours, an interval too short to track dynamic processes such as damage responses and regeneration, which can unfold over several days. Therefore, we developed a new organ explant culture protocol capable of sustaining midguts ex vivo for up to 3 days. This was made possible by the formulation of a culture medium specifically designed for adult Drosophila tissues with an increased Na+/K+ ratio and trehalose concentration, and by placing midguts at an air-liquid interface for enhanced oxygenation. We show that midgut progenitor cells can respond to gut epithelium damage ex vivo, proliferating and differentiating to replace lost cells, but are quiescent in healthy intestines. Using ex vivo gene induction to promote stem cell proliferation, we demonstrate that intestinal stem lineages can be traced through multiple cell divisions using live imaging. Both asymmetric and symmetric divisions can be identified in the reconstructed lineages. We find that daughter cells of asymmetric divisions remain in close proximity of each other, while the progeny of symmetric divisions actively move apart, with implications for cell differentiation and tissue organization. We show that the same culture set-up is useful for imaging adult renal tubules and ovaries for up to 72 hours. By enabling both long-term imaging and real-time ex vivo gene manipulation, our simple culture protocol provides a powerful tool for studies of epithelial biology and cell lineage behavior.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Induction of meiosis by embryonic gonadal somatic cells differentiated from pluripotent stem cells

Depletion of oocytes leads to ovarian aging-associated infertility, endocrine disruption and related diseases. Excitingly, unlimited oocytes can be generated by differentiation of primordial germ cell like cells (PGCLCs) from pluripotent stem cells. Nevertheless, development of oocytes and follicles from PGCLCs relies on developmentally matched gonadal somatic cells, only available from E12.5 embryos in mice. It is therefore imperative to achieve an in vitro source of E12.5 gonadal somatic cells.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

Chronic myeloid leukemia stem cells: targeting therapeutic implications

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a clonal myeloproliferative neoplasm driven by BCR-ABL1 oncoprotein, which plays a pivotal role in CML pathology, diagnosis, and treatment as confirmed by the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Despite advances in the development of more potent tyrosine kinase inhibitors, some mechanisms particularly in terms of CML leukemic stem cell (CML LSC) lead to intrinsic or acquired therapy resistance, relapse, and disease progression. In fact, the maintenance CML LSCs in patients who are resistance to TKI therapy indicates the role of CML LSCs in resistance to therapy through survival mechanisms that are not completely dependent on BCR-ABL activity. Targeting therapeutic approaches aim to eradicate CML LSCs through characterization and targeting genetic alteration and molecular pathways involving in CML LSC survival in a favorable leukemic microenvironment and resistance to apoptosis, with the hope of providing a functional cure. In other words, it is possible to develop the combination therapy of TKs with drugs targeting genes or molecules more specifically, which is required for survival mechanisms of CML LSCs, while sparing normal HSCs for clinical benefits along with TKIs.
CANCER
Newswise

Multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring cells alleviate atopic dermatitis-associated behaviors in mice

Pruritus is a recurring, long-lasting skin disease with few effective treatments. Many patients have unsatisfactory responses to currently available antipruritic treatments, and effective therapeutics are urgently needed to relieve symptoms. A previous study reported that mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-mediated immune regulation could be used to treat skin inflammatory diseases. Multilineage-differentiating stress-enduring (Muse) cells are a new type of pluripotent stem cell that may also have the potential to treat inflammatory skin diseases.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Metabolic disease incidence after allogeneic stem cell transplantation: A Korean, nationwide, case-control study

There have been no large-scale reports elucidating the relative risks of developing metabolic diseases in adult allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) recipients compared to the general population. Participants and Methods. We conducted a population-based case-control study and analyzed data of 8,230 adult allo-HSCT recipients and 32,920 healthy individuals matched...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Charlotte M Vogel, Gallicchio VS. (2021) In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. J Stem Cell Res. 2(2):1-15. Received:...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Intratumoural haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell differentiation into M2 macrophages facilitates the regrowth of solid tumours after radiation therapy

Bone-marrow-derived haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) are a prominent part of the highly complex tumour microenvironment (TME) where they localise within tumours and maintain haematopoietic potency. Understanding the role HSPCs play in tumour growth and response to radiation therapy (RT) may lead to improved patient treatments and outcomes. Methods.
CANCER
Newswise

Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. *Corresponding author: Vincent S. Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. Citation: Bryant E, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19....
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Newswise

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Wound Healing

Chronic or non-healing skin wounds present an ongoing challenge in advanced wound care and the current wound healing technologies remain insufficient. Recently, stem cell therapy has emerged as a promising new approach for chronic wound healing, with mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) being of the most interest. MSCs have proven to be an attractive cell type for cell-based therapy due to their ease of isolation, vast differentiation potential, and immunomodulatory effects during transplantation. Furthermore, MSCs were determined to play an innate role in the wound healing process making them an obvious candidate for treatment of chronic wounds. When introduced into the wound bed, MSCs have been shown to promote fibroblast migration, stimulate extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition, facilitate wound closure, initiate re-epithelialization, enhance angiogenesis, and mitigate inflammation in preclinical animal models. The efficacy and safety of MSC application for treatment of chronic wounds was further confirmed by several clinical studies involving human subjects which yielded similar positive results with no adverse side effects. However, while MSCs appear to be a promising resource for chronic wound care, more research is required to determine the optimal cell source and route of delivery before this technology can be applied in clinical medicine.
HEALTH
Newswise

Spidroin-Based Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: General Approaches and Potential Stem Cell Therapies

Spider silks are increasingly gaining interest for potential use as biomaterials in tissue engineering and biomedical applications. Owing to their facile and versatile processability in native and regenerated forms, they can be easily tuned via chemical synthesis or recombinant technologies to address specific issues required for applications. In the past few decades, native spider silk and recombinant silk materials have been explored for a wide range of applications due to their superior strength, toughness, and elasticity as well as biocompatibility, biodegradation, and nonimmunogenicity. Herein, we present an overview of the recent advances in spider silk protein that fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Beginning with a brief description of biological and mechanical properties of spidroin-based materials and the cellular regulatory mechanism, this review summarizes various types of spidroin-based biomaterials from genetically engineered spider silks and their prospects for specific biomedical applications (e.g., lung tissue engineering, vascularization, bone and cartilage regeneration, and peripheral nerve repair), and finally, we prospected the development direction and manufacturing technology of building more refined and customized spidroin-based protein scaffolds.
SCIENCE
Newswise

The Use of Stem Cells in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Keller AC, Gallicchio VS. (2021) The Use of Stem Cells in the Treatment of Sensorineural Hearing Loss. J...
CANCER
Newswise

Recent advances of biomaterials in stem cell therapies

Stem cells have been utilized as ''living drugs'' in clinics for decades. Their self-renewal, differentiation, and immunomodulating properties provide potential solutions for a variety of malignant diseases and disorders. However, the pathological environment may diminish the therapeutic functions and survival of the transplanted stem cells, causing failure in clinical translation. To overcome these challenges, researchers have developed biomaterial-based strategies that facilitate in vivo tracking, functional engineering, and protective delivery of stem cells, paving the way for next-generation stem cell therapies. In this perspective, we briefly overview different types of stem cells and the major clinical challenges and summarize recent progress of biomaterials applied to boost stem cell therapies.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue Following Myocardial Infarction

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: S Samantha, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Cell Therapy and Methods of Stem Cell Delivery for Regeneration of Heart Tissue...
HEALTH
Newswise

Macromolecular modulation of a 3D hydrogel construct differentially regulates human stem cell tissue-to-tissue interface

The simultaneous generation of multiple tissues and their functional assembly into complex tissues remains a critical challenge for regenerative medicine. The tissue-to-tissue interface connecting two adjacent tissues is vital in effective tissue function. The presented worked hypothesize that differential functional property can be engineered by modulating the macromolecular composition of a 3D hydrogel construct and distinctively endow stem cell fate. Hence, it was possible to successfully generate macromolecular constructs by using the extracellular matrix (ECM)-based materials; type I collagen (Col I) and hyaluronic acid (HA); and natural-derived biomaterials as methacrylated gellan-gum (GGMA). The 3D hydrogel constructs consisted of two dissimilar layers: 1) Col I: HA hydrogel and 2) GGMA hydrogel. The tissue-to-tissue interface was created by seeding human mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) between the two layers. Differential functional rheological and mechanical properties characterized the acellular 3D gradient hydrogel constructs. The cell-based 3D hydrogel constructs were assessed for MSCs viability by live/dead staining. Assessing apoptosis by flow cytometry, data showed the feasibility of the 3D hydrogel constructs in maintaining cell viability with no apoptosis induction onto MSCs. A homogeneous distribution was achieved in a successful cellular tissue-to-tissue interface. Human MSCs low proliferative rate and low ECM deposition were seen for all constructs; however, lower proliferative rate within the ECM microenvironment highlights controlled self-renewal of MSCs. The 3D hydrogel constructs maintained the human MSCs phenotype, yet the macromolecular modulation allowed tuning the human MSCs morphology from round to spindle-shaped phenotype. The intrinsic properties of the 3D cell-based hydrogel construct induced differential inflammatory and angiogenic paracrine secretory profiles owing to the dissimilar engineered biophysical milieu. Human MSCs sense the nearby macromolecular environment adjusting the cell-ECM interactions, which influence cell behaviour and fate. Beyond multi-tissue regeneration, the engineered cellular 3D hydrogel constructs may simultaneously address immune regeneration.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy