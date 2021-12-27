ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Chris Tanev: Rejoins team

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Tanev cleared COVID-19 protocol and practiced Monday,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Islanders-Red Wings postponed as both teams deal with COVID-19 outbreaks

The latest break in the Islanders’ schedule as they come out of the NHL’s elongated holiday break has been extended at least one more day. The NHL announced on Tuesday that Wednesday night’s game against the Red Wings at UBS Arena has been postponed with both teams dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak.
NHL
CBS LA

Kings Set To Resume Play Tuesday Evening Following Three Coronavirus Postponements

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Kings are scheduled to resume play Tuesday evening by playing host to the Vegas Golden Knights in their first game at the renamed Crypto.com Arena following three coronavirus-related postponements. The game is also the Kings’ first game under the arena’s revised health and safety guidelines. All fans age 2 and over are required to present either proof of full vaccination (two weeks since the final dose) or a negative COVID-19 test within one day of the game for an antigen test or two days for a PCR test before entering the arena. The game will...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsnet
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev out for season with ACL injury

Dec. 28—Kraken forward Brandon Tanev had been on his way to a career season with his new team, fast becoming a fan favorite and the fledgling franchise's most recognized player. But Monday, that season officially ended. The Kraken announced what had been suspected for some time; that a Dec....
NHL
MyNorthwest.com

Who Seattle Kraken will turn to fill void left by Brandon Tanev injury

It happened with just under four minutes left in the 5-3 Seattle Kraken loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 18, but the team will be feeling it moving forward. Left wing Brandon Tanev took a hit deep behind the Oilers net and fell to the ice, and he needed assistance to skate to the bench and down the Seattle tunnel. He has yet to return to the ice, and the team announced Tuesday that the forward was on injured reserve and would miss the remainder of the season with an ACL injury.
NHL
CBS Miami

Florida Panthers Ready To Hit The Ice, Resume Play

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – After a 13-day break due to COVID, the NHL and Florida Panthers are back on the ice. The Cats have practiced the last three days and have, basically, their full team healthy and ready to go. With three games over the next four days, all at home, the Panthers have a great opportunity to pile up some points but it won’t be easy. Eye On The Opponent The stretch of games starts against the Rangers who have nearly an identical record as the Panthers. New York has played great hockey featuring one of the league’s top goalies and defenseman....
NHL
iheart.com

Chris Driedger starts as Mark Giordano faces his former Flames team

Coming right back to try it again, the Seattle Kraken aim for their first win out of the holiday break in the second of back-to-back games at home, hosting the Calgary Flames at Climate Pledge Arena, tonight at 7pm (950 KJR / Kraken Audio Network). The game will reunite captain...
NHL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Filling a Tanev-Shaped Hole

With Brandon Tanev out due to injury, we look at what areas of play will require additional focus from the rest of the Kraken roster. You could almost hear a collective sigh of disappointment earlier this week. It came when the Kraken announced that Brandon Tanev will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury suffered in the team's December 18 game.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy