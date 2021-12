Chelan County is providing the public with several options to get that Christmas tree recycled before it becomes a fire hazard. According to the county, Wenatchee Scout Troop 7 will be at the Stemilt Organic Recycling Center at 1885 South Wenatchee Avenue from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm January 1st and January 9th. Drop off is free, although residents are encouraged to make a $5 donation to the troop.

CHELAN COUNTY, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO