Flames' Oliver Kylington: Returns to action

Iwundu notched eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Bulls. Iwundu was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game due to health and safety issues. He came off the bench but managed to log 16 minutes, a number that is unlikely to repeat itself often moving forward. The Hawks should start getting their main guys back on the court over the next few games, putting to an end the Iwundu experience.
Comments / 0