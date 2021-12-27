ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flames' Oliver Kylington: Returns to action

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kylington has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Kylington
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sportsnet
NHL

Recap: Ducks Fall in OT to Vancouver in Return to Action

The Ducks returned from a 12-day hiatus with a nailbiter at Honda Center, going stride-for-stride with the Vancouver Canucks for 60 minutes tonight before JT Miller's overtime-winning goal gave the visitors a 2-1 victory. Despite the setback, Anaheim has earned points in 10 of its last 11 games (6-1-4) and sits second in the Pacific Division (17-9-7, 41 points).
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Raptors' Pascal Siakam: Returning to action Tuesday

Siakam (conditioning) is available for Tuesday's game against the 76ers, Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports. Siakam cleared the health and safety protocols and was initially considered questionable for Tuesday due to conditioning, and he's ready to retake the court. The 27-year-old hasn't seen game action since Dec. 14, so he may face a minutes restriction in his first game back.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Wes Iwundu: Returns to action Wednesday

Iwundu notched eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one steal over 16 minutes during Wednesday's 131-117 loss to the Bulls. Iwundu was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing the previous game due to health and safety issues. He came off the bench but managed to log 16 minutes, a number that is unlikely to repeat itself often moving forward. The Hawks should start getting their main guys back on the court over the next few games, putting to an end the Iwundu experience.
NBA
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Continues To Blast NHL For Backing Out Of Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is not done voicing his displeasure with the NHL’s decision to back out of the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Bruins forward, who would have gotten his first Olympic experience in February, is still pretty miffed that he won’t be playing for Team Canada in Beijing. The NHL has postponed 70 games due to COVID-19 outbreaks among a number of teams, and backed out of the Olympic games in Beijing in order use the built-in Olympic break in February to make up those contests. That goes against the Collective Bargaining Agreement, in which the NHL and NHLPA...
NHL
Times Union

Union hockey returns to action vs. UMass

In his biography on the Union College hockey website, Connor Murphy says he grew up in Hudson Falls watching the Dutchmen play with hopes of someday playing for Union. The junior transferred this year from Northeastern and has certainly gotten his wish, starting all 17 games this season for Union as the team readies to welcome defending national champion Massachusetts for a pair of matinee games Friday and Saturday.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Flames' Tyler Pitlick: Officially returning Thursday

Pitlick (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Thursday versus the Kraken, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports. Pitlick hasn't played since Dec. 3, but he only missed four games as the Flames' COVID-19 outbreak kept them out of action for nearly three weeks. The 30-year-old will play in a third-line role Thursday.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy