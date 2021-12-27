As plows work to clear Kitsap roads and highways, drivers are cautioned to stay home

Plows are circulating roads and highways in Kitsap County on Monday morning, working to clear the compacted snow and ice deposited by a winter storm that struck early Sunday.

So far, 25 crashes were reported on highways in Kitsap County from Sunday morning through Monday morning, though none resulted in serious injuries, according to the Washington State Patrol.

“It’s mostly just low-speed crashes, going off into ditches,” said Trooper Katie Weatherwax, a spokesperson for the State Patrol’s District 8. The district includes Kitsap County and the Olympic Peninsula, where 89 total crashes were reported during the first 24 hours of the storm.

Kitsap County closed three roads due to snow: NE Beachwood Avenue in North Kitsap is closed between Indianola and Harbor View; SW Lider Road in South Kitsap is closed between Sidney and Bethel Burley; SW Lakeway Boulevard also in South Kitsap is closed between Sidney and Bethel Burley.

Crews are working to clear “Priority 1” county roads by Monday night. Between 4 and 6 inches of snow fell in Kitsap County, said spokesman Doug Bear.

Updates on Kitsap's response to the weather can be found at the county's inclement weather and emergency information page.

A spokesman for the state Department of Transportation noted that the less traffic on highways, the easier it is for plow operators to do their work.

“While we are doing our level best, it’s the help from drivers that really helps us out,” said Doug Adamson, a spokesman for the department.