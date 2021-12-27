ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

RAM needing volunteers for Knoxville clinic

 3 days ago
Remote Area Medical (RAM), a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need, is still needing volunteer medical, dental and vision professionals and general support for its Feb. 11 through 13 clinic to be held at Chilhowee Park’s Jacob Building, 3301 E Magnolia Ave., Knoxville.

RAM is also in need of general support volunteers to help set up and take down, as well as interpreters. If you or your organization would like to volunteer your time to help provide free healthcare services to the Knoxville community, visit the website at https://www.ramusa.org/ or call at (865) 579-1530.

All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Services available at the RAM free clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available, according to the release.

