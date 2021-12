Eight hundred and 48 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Alaska from Dec. 24 through Monday, Dec. 27, including one in Cordova and five in the Copper River census area. The new cases boosted the total number of resident cases since March 2020 to 150,643 residents, up from 149,591 a week earlier. The total included 794 residents and 54 nonresidents.

