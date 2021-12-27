ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New The Batman: "Bat And The Cat" Trailer Has Arrived

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. has released a brand-new trailer for The Batman. Titled...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Keanu Reeves Doesn’t Care If You Watch ‘Matrix 4’ on HBO Max: ‘Sure, Stream It If You Have To’

Not all talent affiliated with Warner Bros.’ 2021 film slate was too keen when the studio announced that its entire run for this year would go day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max. “Tenet” director Christopher Nolan blasted the window-shattering shakeup and expressed disbelief, while “Dune” director Denis Villeneuve wrote an op-ed bemoaning Warner Bros.’ triumph of corporate allegiance over a love for cinema and audiences. Well, “The Matrix Resurrections” star Keanu Reeves isn’t as passionate about the matter. As revealed in a new interview with The Guardian, the actor is perfectly fine with audiences streaming the movie. After the interviewer implied...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Netflix Top 10: All Other Films Looking Up At ‘Don’t Look Up’; ‘The Witcher’ Beguiles TV Side

It’s a bird! It’s a plane!! No, it’s a … comet heading right toward us!!! Adam McKay’s star-laden Don’t Look Up leads the Netflix Top 10 movie list for the week ending December 26, as viewers sat tight and assessed to the tune of 111 million hours in the pic’s first week. In the film, astronomy grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zoe Kravitz
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Paul Dano
Collider

'The Batman' Images Give Better Look at New Bat-Suit

Batman fans now have a new look at the next incarnation of the Dark Knight. Empire has revealed their upcoming The Batman covers, featuring Robert Pattinson as Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, as well as new images from the film. The Batman cover features the Dark Knight in red...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

‘The Batman’ Trailer Has Everyone Making This Joke About Catwoman and Bruce Wayne

The internet can’t stop talking about the latest trailer for The Batman, and it’s mostly because of Zoë Kravitz. Taking on the role of Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman, in the Matt Reeves film, Kravitz appears in the new trailer for a good amount of time. She even exchanges words with Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight, saying if they don’t stand for something, “no one will.”
MOVIES
animatedviews.com

The Bat and The Cat join forces in new

A new action-packed trailer for The Batman is now online, and can be checked out in the player above. Be warned that this preview contains a lot of new footage, so you may want to just wait until the movie itself comes out, as a lot of this could be considered spoilers. The Batman swoops into theaters in March.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Variety

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Eyes Huge $100 Million in Second Weekend as ‘Sing 2’ and ‘Matrix 4’ Battle for No. 2

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is unwrapping another big box office bounty on Christmas. The grand finale in Sony’s Tom Holland-led superhero trilogy added another $19.6 million from 4,336 domestic theaters on Friday, putting the film on pace to earn $92 million to $100 million over the traditional weekend. Those are huge box office receipts at a time when several new films (such as “The Matrix Resurrections,” “Sing 2” and “The King’s Man,” among others) are opening nationwide to notable ticket sales. Despite growing concerns over the omicron variant of COVID-19, the overall domestic box office will reach its highest levels for...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Cats
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Best Movies Of 2021

2020 was practically the year without a movie release, but 2021 more than made up for it. There were films sent to theaters (and digital release) by leaps and bounds. Some even debuted in theaters and on streaming services on the exact same day. We got a number of Marvel films, several highly-anticipated sequels, and even a bunch of wonderful movies based on original ideas (including horror and animated movies).
MOVIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’: Read The Screenplay For Netflix’s Animated Family Adventure

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The generation gap has inspired many an animated movie. From Ariel defying her father to explore dry land to Moana leaving her family’s island, animated movies often appeal to rebellious kids. The Netflix original The Mitchells vs. the Machines understands the gap but offers some hope for harmonious families. Katie Mitchell (voice of Abbi Jacobson) is a film buff who wants to go to film school. Her father, Rick (Danny McBride), doesn’t quite understand her passion and takes the...
TV SERIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy