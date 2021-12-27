ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feisty dog bites firefighter rescuing him from California overpass, officials say

By Don Sweeney
The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dog stranded on an overpass ledge on Interstate 105 in Southern California wasn’t exactly overjoyed when a firefighter scaled a...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Firefighters Rescue 2 Dogs From Arden Arcade House Fire

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) — Two dogs are recovering after a house fire in the Arden Arcade area Monday night. Sacramento Metro Fire crews responded to the home along Los Molinos Way around 7:15 p.m. Firefighters encountered two dogs that needed to be treated for smoke inhalation. A special mask made for animals was used on the dogs, who are now recovering. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
UPI News

Firefighters rescue two dogs from frigid river in Montana

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Montana came to the rescue of two dogs that plunged into the frigid waters of the Missouri River amid subzero temperatures. Great Falls Fire Rescue said crews responded to the river, just below Broadwater Bay, after a witness reported seeing the two canines fall through the ice into the water while chasing geese.
MONTANA STATE
wvtm13.com

North Alabama firefighters, police rescue dog from 300-foot ravine

KILLEN, Ala. — First responders in north Alabama rescued a dog that had fallen into a 300-foot ravine Monday night. The Killen Fire Rescue shared a message about the operation on its Facebook page. It says members were contacted by police in St. Florian around 7 p.m. Monday to assist officers who found the animal at the bottom of the ravine.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Firefighters in New York Rescue Kitten From Dryer Vent

Cats can crawl just about anywhere, but sometimes they get themselves in a situation where they need some help. Firefighters reportedly spent over an hour cutting and removing parts of a dryer vent where a young kitten had gotten stuck. UPI reports that the kitten got stuck in a home that was under construction Tuesday night, This is a delicate case, where the first responders have to dismantle the structure piece by piece, but not hurt the animal that is trapped inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRG News 5

Firefighters rescue dog in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Firefighters from Escambia County Fire Rescue saved a dog Dec. 28 after his head got stuck in a cinder block.  At about 10:17 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of an animal rescue. Once they arrived, they noticed that the dog’s head was stuck in a cinderblock, according to a […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Firefighters#Overpass
foxsanantonio.com

WATCH: Firefighter rescues deer from frozen lake

ANGEL FIRE, New Mexico - A firefighter in New Mexico went beyond the call of duty recently, putting his own safety at risk to rescue a deer stranded on a frozen lake. "He's ready for rope guys. Let's go everybody grab - ready, pull!" The man in the yellow dry...
ANGEL FIRE, NM
CBS Denver

Search & Rescue Crews Set Out To Find Colorado Skier In California

(CBS4) – Crews continues to search for a Colorado man missing in California. Rory Angelotta, 43, disappeared while skiing at the Northstar ski resort where he works. Friends reported him missing on Christmas night when he didn’t show up for dinner. That day, a large snow storm hit the region. (credit: Kelsey Angelotta) The search for Rory Angelotta continues at Northstar Ski Resort.Last night, searchers were out until after 9 p.m. working a tip of fresh tracks in a remote area near the mountain.Unfortunately,the tracks belonged to a bear. #searchandrescue #PCSO #PlacerCounty pic.twitter.com/2anRWW2qGL — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) December 29, 2021 “We’re very concerned my brother’s not coming home to us – but we’re still very hopeful,” said Kelsey Angelotta, Rory’s sister. Avalanche conditions have limited search and rescue teams’ efforts to look for him. Rory moved to Truckee, California in October.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Kait 8

Kennett firefighters rescue mother, 2 children from smoke-filled apartment

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters rescued a mother and her two children from a smoke-filled apartment on Tuesday, December 21. According to the Kennett Fire Department, they responded to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Bradley Street for a possible fire al little after midnight. They said neighbors...
KENNETT, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KHBS

Fayetteville firefighters rescue passenger from flooded car

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville firefighters rescued a passenger from a flooded car Friday. The car was swept off the bridge on North Futrall. The vehicle became stuck in the water, which had risen to the bottom of the windows when firefighters arrived. Firefighters used a ladder to get across...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KAAL-TV

Firefighters rescue injured woman from Minnesota cave

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Firefighters have rescued an injured woman from a cave in a Minneapolis park. The city's fire department issued a news release saying firefighters got a call about 6 p.m. Wednesday that a woman had fallen in the cave located behind the frozen Minnehaha Falls in Minnehaha Regional Park in Minneapolis. Firefighters used ropes and harnesses to reach the cave and found the woman deep inside the cavern.
Star-Herald

Watch now: Iowa firefighters drop from bridge to rescue woman in river

Video shows the rescue of a woman from the icy Cedar River after firefighters in Waterloo, Iowa, rappelled off a downtown bridge to save her. It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman ended up in the river, but passersby called 911 around 7:35 p.m. Monday after hearing her yelling under the Park Avenue Bridge.
IOWA STATE
AL.com

As woman burns to death at Florida gas station, homeless man helps her children

Jared Pierson said he was panhandling with a friend near the exit of a Publix in Palm Harbor on Wednesday afternoon when the two heard a crash. Pierson, 34, thought it was just another fender bender. Then he saw the flames at the Circle K gas station across the road. A Honda sport utility vehicle had caught fire after a Nissan sedan had been backed into a gas pump, knocking the pump over onto the Honda.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Police Arrest Boyfriend Of Kim Kardashian Former Business Manager, Accused Of Stuffing Woman Into A Trunk

The boyfriend of Kim Kardashian's former business manager Angela 'Angie' Kukawski — who police believe was murdered earlier this month — has been arrested. According to ABC7, 55-year-old Kukawski's partner 49-year-old Jason Barker was arrested in connection with the killing. Law enforcement sources reveal LAPD had been investigating Kukawski's death for a week before they brought in Barker.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy