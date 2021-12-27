ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

US Catholic clergy shortage eased by recruits from Africa

By KWASI GYAMFI ASIEDU, The Associated Press
mycbs4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEDOWEE, Alabama (AP) — The Rev. Athanasius Chidi Abanulo — using skills honed in his African homeland to minister effectively in rural Alabama— determines just how long he can stretch out his Sunday homilies based on who is sitting in the pews. Seven minutes is the...

mycbs4.com

Comments / 0

Related
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Fox News

Indian bishop denounces 'open season' against Christians as states pass 'anti-conversion' laws

A Christian bishop in India is calling on leaders in his country and around the world to speak up against the growing persecution of Christians on the subcontinent. Rev. Joseph D’Souza, who is archbishop of the Anglican Good Shepherd Church of India, told Fox News Digital he is concerned about India's image in the world because of escalating attacks against Christians in the country.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
BBC

Omicron: US to lift travel restrictions from southern Africa

The US is to lift travel restrictions it imposed on eight southern African nations over a new coronavirus strain. The White House said the 29 November measure, affecting South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini and Malawi, would be lifted by New Year's Eve. The official said the curbs...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Evangelicals a rising force inside Argentine prisons

The loud noise from the opening of an iron door marks Jorge Anguilante’s exit from the Pinero prison every Saturday. He heads home for 24 hours to minister at a small evangelical church he started in a garage in Argentina’s most violent city.Before he walks through the door, guards remove handcuffs from “Tachuela” — Spanish for “Tack,” as he was known in the criminal world. In silence, they stare at the hit-man-turned-pastor who greets them with a single word: “Blessings.”The burly, 6-foot-1 (1.85-meter) man whose tattoos are remnants of another time in his life — back when he says...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
AFP

As pandemic crisis bites, young Cubans find solace in sect with African origins

Five blindfolded young men kneel before a priest who is uttering blessings in the West African language Yoruba, while they vow to be brave, respectful and good to their community. But this scene is not taking place in West Africa: this is Cuba, and the five young men here are converting to Abakua, a uniquely Cuban spiritual practice.
WORLD
Upworthy

Satanic Temple installs occult figure in ‘nativity scene’ at Illinois Capitol; Christians are mad

The people visiting the Illinois state Capitol Rotunda were left surprised and shocked after seeing the satanic figure Baphomet depicted as a baby in what looked like a 'Baby in the manger' installation. Installed by the Satanic Temple, the satanic figure Baphomet has been set up to celebrate the holiday Sol Invictus, reported the State Journal-Register. The display has been slammed by Christian groups and local Christian leaders. Bishop Thomas Paprocki said the Satanic Temple’s displays “should have no place in this Capitol or any other place." Paprocki accused the Satanic Temple of mocking Christians. “Mocking the millions of Christians in the state of Illinois and billions around the world by depicting the baby Jesus this Christmas with the ‘satanic deity’ Baphomet is the very definition of evil and causing division, but that is to be expected from an organization that is in existence to troll people of faith,” said Andrew Hansen, a spokesperson for the diocese.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Priest#Catholic Church#Recruiting#Black Church#Wedowee#Ap#African#Nigerian#American
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
citywatchla.com

The MYTH of the US Housing Shortage

All in the midst of a deep global recession. These seemingly conflicting realities – a surging housing market and depressed economy – have left many people scratching their heads and asking: How is this Possible?. Well, mainstream media and finance has stepped up with an explanation! The common...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
tucson.com

New UA program aims to ease Arizona's lawyer shortage

Arizona has one of the most severe lawyer shortages in the country. Considered a legal desert, two-thirds of counties in the state had fewer than one lawyer per 1,000 residents in 2020, according to data from the American Bar Association. For residents living in rural and low-income areas, especially, finding...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy