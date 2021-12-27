30-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash on Cummings Highway

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, this unfortunate accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

It happened in the 3700 block of Cummings Highway.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding officers discovered that Nissan was traveling west in the center turn lane.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling east when the vehicle turned in front of it, causing a crash.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It remains unclear whether any charges will be filed in this case.

Please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.