Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga police investigating fatal hit-and-run killing 57-year-old cyclist

By Emma Mason
Chattanooga Daily News
 3 days ago
Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, this incident occurred right before 1 a.m. early Friday morning.

It happened in the 181.2 block of Interstate 24 Eastbound.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a report of a crash.

The responding officers discovered that the cyclist was crossing the roadway.

The vehicle was in the same lane traveling in the same direction when it hit the cyclist and fled the scene.

The 57-year-old cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Chattanooga, TN
