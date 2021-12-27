34-year-old arrested for reportedly hitting another man in the head

Chattanooga, TN – According to the Chattanooga Police Department, his name is Marcus Trammell Williams and he was arrested on Sunday.

Police officials said this incident occurred at the Olivet Baptist Church located at 740 East Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to reports of an assault.

The responding officers discovered that the 34-year-old suspect reportedly walked up to a man in the front row and hit him in the head.

The victim told investigators that the suspect had threatened him at the church a few months ago because he thought the man had insulted his mother.

Williams was taken into custody and charged with assault.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.