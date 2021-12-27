ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Certifying Multilevel Coherence in the Motional State of a Trapped Ion

By Ollie Corfield, Jake Lishman, Chungsun Lee, Jacopo Mosca Toba, George Porter, Johannes M. Heinrich, Simon C. Webster, Florian Mintert, Richard C. Thompson
 5 days ago

Quantum coherence is the foundation of almost all departures from classical physics and is exhibited when a quantum system is in a superposition of different basis states. Here, the coherent superposition of three motional Fock states of a single trapped ion is experimentally certified, with a procedure that does not produce...

