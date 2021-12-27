Certifying Multilevel Coherence in the Motional State of a Trapped Ion

Electrowetting-induced detachment of liquid droplets has application prospects in self-cleaning and digital microfluidics. Although several models have been provided to estimate the critical condition for jumping droplet, there is still a lack of a comprehensive understanding of the energy conversion during detachment process and an accurate prediction of the jumping velocity. In this study, an analytical model adopting the energy balance approach is derived to predict the jumping velocity of an electrowetting-actuated droplet. Our main contribution is to reformulate the models of four energy components including the surface energy, kinetic energy, gravitational potential energy at detachment, as well as the viscous dissipation of entire recoiling. The necessity to correct these energy components has also been physically explained. On the one hand, the droplet morphology at detachment is not spherical but a balloonlike shape, leading to the underestimated surface energy and gravitational potential energy. On the other hand, the previous model that assumes a constant velocity gradient in the bulk results in the overestimated viscous dissipation. Moreover, the kinetic energy of jumping droplet cannot be simply characterized by a rigid body model because of the non-negligible radial velocity. According to the statistics, the correction of the viscous dissipation term contributes the most to reducing prediction error, approaching.

SCIENCE ・ 5 DAYS AGO