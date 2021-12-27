ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cdn. dollar calm in thin holiday trade

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar is a reliable bellwether of risk sentiment and the sharp volatility we’re seeing from the currency is a reflection of the uncertainty of the times. In particular, Omicron, the newest variant of Covid has unleashed itself across the globe, as countries scramble to close their borders and take...

Risk-on mood maintains yen above 115

On the final day of 2021, the major currency pairs are in a tight range. USD/JPY is showing little movement as it trades at 115.10 in the European session. This week has been characterized by two important factors – a dearth of tier-1 economic data and a lack of liquidity. As a result, market movement has been largely driven by sentiment. It seems that investors are in a pretty good mood ahead of the New Year, even with screaming headlines of a massive spike in Covid infection rates. Many countries are reporting that most new cases are of the Omicron variety, as this newest Covid variant is extremely contagious. On Wednesday, the US set a new daily record with a staggering 488 thousand new cases. Still, Wall Street remains in rally mode, unperturbed by the skyrocketing number of Omicron cases. The reason is that until now, Omicron appears to be less severe compared to previous Covid variants. Hospitalisation rates have not surged and most countries are not responding with lockdowns, which has allowed risk sentiment to remain high.
CURRENCIES
Euro hovers at 1.13 line

On the final day of 2021, the major pairs are stuck in tight ranges. The euro is trading quietly at 1.1310 in the European session. This holiday week was characterized by a dearth of economic releases and illiquid markets. That left the markets vulnerable to volatility due to market-movement headlines, but in the end, the currency markets had a generally quiet week.
CURRENCIES
Dollar ticks higher in thin trading on cautious economic optimism

NEW YORK, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The dollar ticked up against a basket of rival currencies in holiday-thinned trading on Thursday as a dip in weekly jobless claims data helped ease fears that a surge of COVID-19 infections would curb the economic recovery. New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell...
BUSINESS
U.S. stock market trades at the flat line but aims for gains Friday morning, in final trading session of 2021

U.S. stock indexes on Friday were little changed but edging slightly higher, in the final trading day of 2021, with risk appetite waning on New Year's Eve. With most European markets closed or shutting down early on Friday, trading is expected to be thin in U.S. markets too as investors close out a good year for global equities with economies recovering from the global pandemic. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.1% higher at 36,423, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% to 4,784, while the Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.2% higher at 15,774.
STOCKS
Asian shares mixed in scant New Year Eve trading

Shares were mixed in Asia on Friday after a late slide pulled major indexes into the red on Wall Street leaving the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slightly below record highs. Tokyo and many other regional markets were closed. A survey released Friday showed Chinese factory activity edged higher in December as supply disruptions eased and export demand weakened. The monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by the national statistics agency and an industry group gained to 50.3 from November’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. Hong Kong jumped...
WORLD
European Stocks Rise in Holiday-Thinned Trade; Storskogen Group Up 4%

LONDON – European indexes ended the day higher on Thursday as holiday-thinned trading continued in the region. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 finished up 0.2%, with most major exchanges logging gains. Travel and leisure was the standout gainer with a rise of 1.8%. Global investors are looking for a...
STOCKS
Dollar-yen recaptures 115

The US dollar has again pushed the Japanese yen above the 115 line, after breaking through the symbolic level on Wednesday. The US dollar has been showing broad weakness, but has managed to push the yen back above the 115 line. Earlier in the day, USD/JPY rose to 115.22, marking a 5-week high. There are two reasons why the yen hasn’t been able to take advantage of a weaker dollar. First, the pair is extremely sensitive to the yield differential, and a disappointing seven-year Treasury auction resulted in 10-year yields rising to a 3-week high, boosting USD/JPY. As well, we continue to see elevated risk appetite in the markets despite the explosion in Omicron cases. Governments are scrambling to deal with this newest Covid wave, as hospitals could be overrun by unvaccinated persons becoming infected. The markets, however, continue to rely on reports that Omicron is much less severe than Delta and will not cause the economic damage that we saw with Delta, despite the new all-time highs in cases in the US, France and elsewhere.
CURRENCIES
US dollar fall resumes

After trading sideways for a few sessions, receding omicron concerns amongst investors saw the US dollar resume its gentle retreat overnight as traders moved out of defensive positioning. The dollar index fell by 0.28% to 95.89, before rising to 95.95 in listless Asian trading. Support at 95.85 remains marginally intact, and a daily close below 95.80 should signal further losses to 95.50.
MARKETS
Pound rises to 5-week high

The British pound has posted gains on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, GBP/USD touched 1.3480, its highest level since November 19th. This date was the last time that the pound was at the 1.35 line, a psychologically significant level. The pound looked good last week, rising 1.18% and the upward...
MARKETS
Markets Trade Mixed Amid Thin Liquidity

The US dollar and the Japanese yen underperformed against the other major currencies yesterday and today in Asia, suggesting a risk-on trading environment. However, turning our gaze to the equity world, we see that most indices traded lower. With an empty agenda and thin liquidity, we prefer not to read too much into these moves for now.
STOCKS
Stock markets waver as investors ponder Omicron impact

Stock markets wobbled Wednesday as a "Santa Claus rally" showed signs of fatigue, with investors gauging the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant on the economic recovery. London's FTSE 100 outshone other markets, rising 0.7 percent to hit a nearly two-year high as UK traders returned from a long holiday. But the traditional post-Christmas bullish mood waned in Asia and the eurozone, with markets there finishing lower. The picture was also mixed on Wall Street, where the Nasdaq retreated even as both the Dow and S&P 500 edged to fresh records.
STOCKS
Oil rises slightly, gold falls but recovers

Oil prices edged higher overnight thanks to larger than expected falls in US crude and gasoline inventories and receding virus nerves. Brent crude tested USD 80.00 a barrel intraday but finished the session 0.25% higher at USD 79.35. Crude inventories pushed WTI 0.75% higher to USD 76.60 a barrel. Asia has been modestly positive, lifting Brent and WTI 0.30% higher to USD 79.50 and USD 76.80 a barrel, respectively.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Omicron fears continue receding

Strong US retail sales provides upbeat market move. Omicron fears continued to fade overnight, in North America at least, propelling the S&P 500 and Dow Jones to record closes, lifting oil prices, and weighing on the US dollar. Even gold managed to recoup most of its intra-day losses as optimistic long positions were once again culled.
RETAIL
Opening Bell: Futures, Stocks Mixed; Treasuries Rise On Thin Holiday Trade

US futures contracts on the Dow Jones, S&P 500, NASDAQ and Russell 2000, along with global shares, were mixed on Thursday, following another record-setting session on Wall Street amid thin trading volume. The market narrative says investors are adding risk on optimism that the world will be able to avoid additional lockdowns in the new year, since Omicron appears to be a milder-than-expected COVID mutation.
STOCKS

