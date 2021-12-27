ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

New Subaru STI Is Next To Get Those Controversial WRX Plastic Fender Flares

torquenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2023 Subaru WRX STI is coming soon, and we get a good idea of what the exterior will look like when it arrives. Check out the WRX S4 STI performance concept. Subaru is bringing a new WRX S4 STI performance concept to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 held from January...

www.torquenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

2023 Subaru Solterra

The Japanese brands tend to take a more cautious approach to new technologies than their European counterparts, and this explains why the likes of Mazda, Toyota, and Subaru have taken their time to reveal fully electric models. For Subaru, this landmark expansion begins with the fully electric Solterra SUV. With rugged looks for an EV, Subaru's well-known symmetrical all-wheel-drive system, and a platform jointly developed with Toyota, the Solterra must convince Subaru loyalists that the brand's traditional qualities can live on without a Boxer combustion engine under the hood. Let's find out if the Solterra can do just that.
CARS
torquenews.com

Why A New Subaru Baja Pickup Would Easily Outsell The Hyundai Santa Cruz

Will Subaru offer a midsize pickup? Here is why a new 2023 Subaru Baja pickup would be a hot model for the automaker. The Hyundai Santa Cruz enters the new untapped Sport-Adventure Vehicle (SAV) segment, and Subaru should be too. A new Subaru Baja pickup would not only compete well, but it would outsell the hot new Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup. Here are the Santa Cruz sales since it launched in July 2021.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The Toyota V-12–Powered Subaru WRX You Never Knew Existed

The art of engine swapping can be traced back nine decades to the earliest days of hot rodding that was then springing up in home garages around the country. The idea of stuffing a larger, more powerful engine into a chassis it has no business in is a rite of passage, so to speak, and this Toyota V-12-swapped Subaru creation is another reminder that almost any engine can be made to fit in almost any vehicle.
CARS
CNET

Subaru Ascent, Outback and Legacy models recalled over drive-chain breakage

Subaru is recalling 198,255 Ascent, Outback and Legacy models due to drive chains that may fracture. The problem, which stems from a software issue, could lead to a loss of power in the vehicles, increasing the risk of a crash. According to an official NHTSA filing, a programming error in...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
torquenews.com

The 10 Best AWD Sedans This Winter - Subaru WRX Is Still The Best Sports Car

Check out the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans you can buy this winter, and which model would you rather drive? Here's why the 2022 Subaru WRX is the best performance car. What are the best all-wheel-drive sedans for driving in the snow and ice? AutoGuide came up with the ten best all-wheel-drive sedans you can buy this winter if you are on a budget, and Subaru has three models on the list. The 2022 Subaru Legacy ($22,995), 2022 Subaru Impreza ($18,795) and 2022 Subaru WRX ($27,495).
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Is The Subaru Forester Or Outback More Reliable? There's a Clear Difference

Which vehicle is more reliable, the 2022 Subaru Forester or the 2022 Subaru Outback? See why there is a clear winner. There is a debate about which Subaru vehicle is the most reliable model? If we look at the top two selling all-wheel-drive Subaru models, the 2022 Outback midsize SUV/crossover and the 2022 Forester compact SUV, many would argue the Japanese made Forester is more reliable. Let’s check recalls for the past six years on both models to see which has fewer recalls.
CARS
Jalopnik

The 2022 Subaru WRX Is Too Grown Up For Its Own Good

As much as I’d like to think I’d be a great product planner, I really don’t envy the people in charge of bringing the new Subaru WRX to market. It’s a car that has to be a sport sedan that’s also a daily driver. It has to make you feel like you’re driving a street-legal rally car while also being practical enough to pick up the kids and make grocery runs.
CARS
torquenews.com

The All-New Subaru Crosstrek 10th Anniversary Edition You Can’t Buy

Subaru announced a new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek 10th anniversary model. But it’s forbidden fruit for U.S. customers. It’s hard to believe, but the Subaru Crosstrek turns ten years old. The Subaru Crosstrek was first announced in the U.S. in 2012 and arrived as a 2013 model year. Subaru Corporation announced a new 2022 Subaru Crosstrek 10th anniversary model to mark the special occasion. But customers in the U.S. can only look and not touch.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subaru Wrx#Subaru Corporation#Performance Car#Plastic#Vehicles#New Subaru#Wrx#Sti#Torque News
SlashGear

The Lexus RZ450e EV could teach Toyota and Subaru a lesson in style

A new fully electric vehicle called the RZ450e EV was just revealed by Lexus with nothing but a handful of images and no specific hardware details whatsoever. Despite the lack of details given by the company, we can glean some information from this first batch of photos. The RZ450e EV is clearly based on its siblings from Subaru and Toyota, the 2023 Subaru Solterra, and the 2023 Toyota bZ4X. That means even though Lexus offered no detail at all on its version of the fully electric crossover, we still have a very good idea of what lies under the skin.
CARS
yankodesign.com

2022 Subaru WRX Review

Few car names invoke as much passion, awe, and anticipation as the WRX. Just say those three letters and car nuts everywhere get sweaty palms as they know you’re talking about the road-going version of Subaru’s legendary World Rally Championship winning all-wheel-drive turbo. And for 2022, a radical new version will land in showrooms keeping that legacy alive.
CARS
Carscoops

2022 Subaru WRX: First Reviews Are In, Is It Any Better Than Its Predecessor?

The first reviews of the 2022 Subaru WRX have hit the web, providing us with our first chance to see what the new car is all about. For the first time in the WRX’s history, this new model shares no body panels with the Impreza, nor does it share any of its powertrains with the Impreza. This is good news and will make owners feel like they are driving something special, rather than a beefed-up Impreza.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Subaru WRX First Drive: Big Shoes to Fill

Prior to driving the new 2022 Subaru WRX, I thought back to when I bought a black 2002 Subaru Impreza WRX wagon on October 30, 2001. I remember the date so well because I got laid off from my dotcom job the next day. Although the WRX had been on sale in Japan and other markets since 1992, the 2002 model year marked the first time us Yanks could own our own. Four years later, I bought a World Rally Blue 2006 WRX wagon.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Subaru Crosstrek / XV: Rugged New Looks, Tech And Everything Else We Know

This article contains independent illustrations by CarScoops’ artist Josh Byrnes based on 2023 Subaru Crosstrek / XV prototypes as well as our own intel. The renderings are not related to nor endorsed by Subaru. Subaru’s Crosstrek, also known in regions outside North America as the XV, has been an...
CARS
Motor1.com

Subaru STI E-RA Electric Concept Heading To Tokyo Auto Salon With WRX STI Concept

Subaru will be taking the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon by storm next month with the unveiling of several sporty concepts. Chief of which will be the STI E-RA "for the carbon-neutral era," which tells us it will do without an internal combustion engine and embrace a purely electric powertrain. The showcar will signal the launch of an internal project to develop a high-performance EV, which should eventually come to fruition.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Subaru WRX Sedan

In 2014, Subaru separated its legendary rally-related WRX performance trim for the Subaru Impreza Sedan into its own model. The WRX has been based on the Impreza platform since 2002, but with a specially tuned engine, upgraded suspension, and changes to the bodywork. For 2022, though, Subaru is introducing a second generation of the standalone all-wheel-drive performance sedan that moves onto the Subaru Global Platform and separates itself further from the Impreza. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine making 271 horsepower to power all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT that the automaker calls Subaru Performance Transmission. Subaru has gone nuts for the rest of the car to bring a tighter, wider, more aggressive-looking, and even more dynamically talented driver's car to the road while keeping an eye on practicality and utility. We got behind the wheel to see if the Japanese automaker has succeeded.
CARS
gearjunkie.com

2022 Subaru WRX Review: Rally-Ready Daily Driver

We took the 2022 Subaru WRX for a drive and found that it is a street-legal, affordable, AWD, manual-transmission rally car that also doubles as a practical daily driver. In this SUV-crazed world, we’ve watched some great sedans, coupes, and hatchbacks vanish in recent years. But, if anything, Subaru is bucking the trend by delivering updates of two sportscars for 2022. That includes a complete makeover of the WRX, which combines everyday functionality with rally-car manners.
CARS
Portland Tribune

All-new 2022 Subaru WRX is the best yet

The newest performance compact is still a great sports car you can drive every day. It was 20 years ago that Subaru brought the first WRX to American buyers. The 2002 WRX was a revolutionary car for Subaru. The brand had made a series of hardy all-wheel-drive cars, but they were rarely fast. The WRX changed all that, putting Subaru solidly in the ranks of performance sports car manufacturers. The name stood for World Rally eXperimental, a nod to the company's success in the FIA World Rally Championship. To American driving enthusiasts, the WRX name became synonymous with fast, great-handling, and comfortable cars.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy