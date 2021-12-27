New Subaru STI Is Next To Get Those Controversial WRX Plastic Fender Flares

In 2014, Subaru separated its legendary rally-related WRX performance trim for the Subaru Impreza Sedan into its own model. The WRX has been based on the Impreza platform since 2002, but with a specially tuned engine, upgraded suspension, and changes to the bodywork. For 2022, though, Subaru is introducing a second generation of the standalone all-wheel-drive performance sedan that moves onto the Subaru Global Platform and separates itself further from the Impreza. Under the hood is a new 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder boxer engine making 271 horsepower to power all four wheels via a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT that the automaker calls Subaru Performance Transmission. Subaru has gone nuts for the rest of the car to bring a tighter, wider, more aggressive-looking, and even more dynamically talented driver's car to the road while keeping an eye on practicality and utility. We got behind the wheel to see if the Japanese automaker has succeeded.

