A study led by researchers from the LKS Faculty of Medicine at The University of Hong Kong (HKUMed) provides the first information on how the novel Variant of Concern (VOC) of SARS-CoV-2, the omicron SARS-CoV-2 infect human respiratory tract. The researchers found that omicron SARS-CoV-2 infects and multiplies 70 times faster than the delta variant and original SARS-CoV-2 in human bronchus, which may explain why omicron may transmit faster between humans than previous variants. Their study also showed that the omicron infection in the lung is significantly lower than the original SARS-CoV-2, which may be an indicator of lower disease severity. This research is currently under peer review for publication.

