Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

 3 days ago

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who won the Nobel Prize for his long...

The Independent

Tutu's family gathers in South Africa for Cape Town funeral

Desmond Tutu's family members gathered at his Cape Town home on Tuesday in preparation for his funeral this weekend as South Africans honored his life. The Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial equality and LGBT rights died Sunday at the age of 90.Tutu's wife Leah is being joined by the couple's four children, grandchildren and other family members.“Mommy is maintaining ... She is being surrounded with love,” daughter Nontombi Tutu told The Associated Press in front of the family home in the Milnerton area of Cape Town. “In a time like this, there are times where we are laughing,...
defpen

World Leaders Mourn The Death Of Desmond Tutu

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Desmond Tutu passed away over the weekend at the age of 90. Tutu is best known for his advocacy on behalf of marginalized communities across South Africa. Most notably, his activism played a pivotal role in the end of brutal regime of oppression against Black South Africans known as apartheid.
GoDanRiver.com

Desmond Tutu, the world's 'moral conscience,' dies at 90

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning icon, an uncompromising foe of the country's past racist policy of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBT rights, died Sunday at 90. South Africans, world leaders and people around the globe mourned the death of the man viewed as the country's moral conscience.
KRON4 News

Tutu: a man of empathy, moral ardor, and some silly jokes

One Christmas Day in the 1980s, Desmond Tutu led a packed church service in Soweto, the Black Johannesburg township and fulcrum of protest against white racist rule in South Africa. An American family — mine — found standing room at the back. We were among the few white people in the congregation and, as we […]
AFP

S. Africa's 'rainbow people' pay respects to Desmond Tutu

South Africans streamed into Cape Town's cathedral on Thursday to pay their last respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the globally venerated anti-apartheid icon, whose body lay in a modest pine coffin. Six Anglican clerics carried the coffin into St George's Cathedral, where the Nobel Peace laureate once railed against white rule and was formerly archbishop. A small bouquet of carnations lay atop the simple coffin, in line with wishes for modesty expressed by the much-loved rights advocate. In sharp contrast, typical funerals in South Africa are elaborate, expensive affairs.
Variety

How Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s Belief in the Healing Power of Forgiveness Inspired ‘Mass’ (Guest Column)

I’m not sure when I first learned about Archbishop Desmond Tutu, but I know exactly when I first saw him. I mean, really saw him. I was in college watching a documentary called “A Long Night’s Journey Into Day.” It told the story of four amnesty hearings during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in post apartheid South Africa. About 15 minutes into the film, a sweet old man, possibly diminutive but for the authority of his gentleness, appeared in an interview. He said, “This process is not about pillorying anybody. It’s not about prosecuting anybody. It’s ultimately about getting the truth...
AFP

'Rainbow Nation' S.Africa bids goodbye to much-loved Tutu

Liz Cowan, a 65-year-old white social worker, grew up in apartheid South Africa being told that the charismatic black cleric Desmond Tutu was a dangerous man. But on Thursday she joined crowds of people of all races lining up to pay their respects to the fearless fighter against white-majority rule, as he lay in state inside the Cape Town cathedral where he had preached for a decade. "He was so vilified. It was only as a teenager that I realised he was a good guy," she recalled, standing in a queue truly representative of a country that Tutu had dubbed "the Rainbow Nation". Young and old South Africans came in numbers, patiently waiting to be ushered into St George's Cathedral to bid farewell to the globally revered icon as he lay in his simple pinewood coffin.
AFP

Tutu's body lies in state for second day in S.Africa

The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu lay in state on Friday for a second day, giving South Africans a final chance to pay tribute on the eve of his funeral. South Africa is marking a week of mourning for Tutu, with the country's multi-coloured flag flying at half-mast nationwide and ceremonies taking place every day until the funeral.
Indy100

Who is Oriini Kaipara and what does a moko kauae face tattoo represent?

New Zealand news presenter, Oriini Kaipara, made history by becoming the first-ever person to present primetime news with a Māori face tattoo. The “inspiring” 37-year-old first made headlines in 2019 when she presented TVNZ’s midday broadcast, wearing her moko kauae with pride (a sacred Māori tattoo on the lower chin). On Monday (December 27), she graced screens as a temporary placement for Newhub’s regular 6:00 pm hosts, Sam Hayes and Mike McRoberts.
WWLP

Tutu’s advocacy for LGBTQ rights did not sway most of Africa

Desmond Tutu is being remembered for his passionate advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ people as well as his fight for racial justice. But the South African archbishop’s campaign against homophobia had limited impact in the rest of Africa, where same-sex marriage remains illegal and most countries criminalize gay sex.
bpr.org

Remembering some of those we lost in 2021, from literary legends to everyday heroes

It started with an insurrection and ended with a new coronavirus variant spreading like wildfire. In between was a year of tremendous loss. From titans of arts, politics, sports and science to lesser-known people whose lives made an impact, too, here is a roundup of NPR coverage of some of the deaths of people who helped shape our world, in ways both great and small.
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
