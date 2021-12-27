ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Which groceries were most popular in your city? Report finds top-trending foods of 2021

By Colleen Guerry, Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElXBN_0dWsN1O700

(NEXSTAR/WFXR) — Just as our doctors have repeatedly asked us to do, Instacart went ahead and figured out what we’ve all been eating over the past year.

Instacart, an online ordering and delivery platform for groceries, has delved into its data to determine the most common supermarket purchases throughout the U.S., both on national and local levels. In a general sense, the findings indicate a shift away from pandemic-era purchases (hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, yeast for baking, etc.) and toward more items that suggest a return to normal buying habits.

It’s worth noting, however, that Instacart’s “Year in Groceries” report is based on data compiled between January 2021 and November 2021, and does not necessarily reflect how our nation’s purchases may have changed in response to the omicron variant’s dominance in the U.S.

Mint-chocolate, lemongrass top list of flavor trends for 2022

Another caveat: the report takes only Instacart delivery purchases into account, and thus presents a limited look at the nation’s grocery-buying habits.

That said, the nation’s fastest-growing grocery items, at least for the majority of 2021, indicated more purchases associated with an on-the-go lifestyle than in 2020. Among them, Americans bought more cereal bars, prepared sandwiches and energy drinks, along with more traditional household staples like Gemelli pasta and frozen French toast.

On a more local level, Instacart’s data determined the hottest purchases in each of over 14,000 U.S. cities, at least relative to the rest of the country.

Lynchburg shoppers react to proposal eliminating state sales tax on groceries

Here are the top groceries that were ordered more in the following southwest and central Virginia cities than other metro regions in 2021, according to Instacart:

  • Buena Vista: Juice boxes, frozen pizza snacks, white blend, cubed steak, and flavored or infused waters
  • Covington: Yellow corn, margarine, oyster mushrooms, chili sauces, and eastern potatoes
  • Danville: Canned apples, ginger ale, chili sauces, oyster mushrooms, and eastern potatoes
  • Galax: Not available
  • Lexington: Basmati rice, Syrah/Shiraz, black tea, red blend, and Sauvignon Blanc
  • Lynchburg: Pork burger, Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris, sparkling wine, Muscat/Moscato, and canned apples
  • Martinsville: Canned apples, fruit flavored soda, tenderloin roasts, chili sauce, and canned pasta meals
  • Radford: Porter, wet cat food, Royal Gala apples, Klondike potatoes, oyster mushrooms
  • Roanoke: Pork burger, wet cat food, chicken salad, cat treats, and American style lager
  • Salem: Sugar substitutes, Tempranillo, ginger ale, peanuts, and Muscat/Moscato
Delicious dishes that will make your holidays merry and bright

In other surprising news, the results from a separate Instacart survey (conducted online by the Harris Poll) seems to indicate that nearly half of the population (44 percent) have tried out a viral recipe idea after seeing it on TikTok or other social media platforms. Namely, we’ve been attempting to make baked feta pasta , salmon rice bowls or “nature’s cereal,” at least according to the ingredients we’ve been purchasing on Instacart.

Laurentia Romaniuk, Instacart’s trend expert, believes this fad is here to stay in 2022.

“Based on the overwhelming growth of social media food trends this past year, we can expect to see even more viral food moments showing up and influencing the way we meal plan, shop for groceries, and cook in the kitchen. … In particular, we can expect to see new renditions and variations of our favorite comfort foods, including pastas, stews, and casseroles take off especially as we hunker down for the colder winter months ahead,” Romaniuk said.

Breaking news, weather, and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app

Of course, it’s always worth consulting a professional medical expert before stuffing too much feta-smothered pasta in your face this winter. After all, your doctor would want to know.

More information from Instacart’s Year in Groceries report can be found at Instacart.com/2021-delivered .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Mellow Mushroom adds two vegan pizzas to its menu for January

ATLANTA (WFXR) — If you are planning on a pizza night, you will have two new pizzas that will be available at Mellow Mushroom, but only for a limited time. Mellow Mushroom is teaming up with Follow Your Heart and Veganuary and creating vegan only pizzas. Together they are hoping to encourage people to try […]
FOOD & DRINKS
WFXR

Consumer Reports releases wrapping paper safety for children

(WFXR) — The presents have been ripped open and the wrapping paper tossed possibly on the floor. However before little Tommy or Susie reaches for the holiday wrapping paper, Consumer Reports has some tips to keep the little ones safe. Consumer Reports say it is best to throw away the wrapping paper. Gifts come with […]
KIDS
WFXR

Virginians plan special good luck menus for New Year’s Day

(WFXR) — We are rapidly approaching 2022 and many people have one tradition or another to bring good luck in the New Year. For many, that involves eating special foods. Across the South and throughout Virginia, many are preparing to eat black-eyed peas, greens, and cornbread for good luck and fortune on New Year’s Day. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
The Morning Call

From spicy snacks to delicious drinks, these grocery trends are heading our way in 2022

From spicy snacks to watermelon drinks, our supermarkets are sure to have some tasty trends headed our way in 2022. We have the shopping predictions from three chains that operate in the Lehigh Valley: Weis Markets, Whole Foods and Giant. We also asked about supply chain issues that continue to affect our area. Here’s what they had to say: Healthy new year Dennis Curtin, spokesman for Weis, ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Elite Daily

This McDonald’s Food Report Highlights The Most Popular Orders Across The Country

McDonald’s is celebrating fan-favorite bites by sharing its first year-end review. Since launching its rewards program in early July 2021, the fast food chain has gathered data from loyal Mickey D’s stans. Now, in celebration of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program and its members, McDonald’s launched a 2021 food trends FANual report, and you can even get a personalized look at your McDonald’s ordering habits. Here’s everything to know about the findings.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Trends#Cat Food#Comfort Foods#Food Drink#Nexstar Wfxr#Omicron#Americans#Gemelli#French
skinnytaste.com

Top 25 Most Popular Skinnytaste Recipes of 2021

This post may contain affiliate links. Read my disclosure policy. A list of the most popular recipes from 2021, see if your favorite made the list!. I know you’re always excited when I share this list! These are the most visited recipes created in 2021 according to google analytics. It’s always interesting to see which recipes become popular. Some make the list because they were shared early in the year, so they have had more time to gain popularity than the ones I recently posted, so it’s not always 100% accurate. Did you favorite recipe make the list?
RECIPES
US 103.3

What Were The 2021 Top Groceries Delivered In Bismarck & Mandan?

Instacart is a grocery pick-up and delivery service available in the Bismarck/Mandan area. Its clients include Sam's Club, Costco, Dan's Supermarket, Natural Grocers, Petco, Target, Big Lots, and more. Personally, I've never ordered online and pulled up to just to load up. I'm a guy that absolutely despises shopping and...
MANDAN, ND
honolulumagazine.com

Your Top 5: The Most Popular Honolulu Comfort Food Stories in 2021

Editor’s Note: We’re going to take a break for the holiday weekend. Wishing you delish season’s eatings and we’ll see you in 2022!. If you ever had a moment in the past year when you wanted to curl up in a corner around a bowl of ramen, a burger or any other dish oozing with homey goodness, we hear you. When we went through our most-read posts, we saw that comfort foods were on the top of all of our lists. Here are the top five finds that soothed our local food souls in 2021. Dig in.
HONOLULU, HI
Yoga Journal

The Data Is In: These Are the Most Popular U.S. Cities for Yoga

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. When it’s nearly impossible to snag a spot at your favorite 6 p.m. yoga class, it might feel like everyone in your city does yoga. But now, thanks to data from ClassPass and Mindbody, we have a better idea of which cities truly are the most popular for yoga—and some on the list may surprise you.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Clean Eating

The Top 35 Recipes of 2021: These Were Your Most-Loved Clean Meals

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We can’t believe it, either: 2021 is winding down, and 2022 is sneaking up on us. As we look back on another year filled with ups, downs and even more time spent at home, we’re also taking a look back at our greatest hits: our top clean recipes of 2021. From creative spins on classics (like our much-loved jar-cuterie) to ingenious new ways to eat more plants (our versatile plant-based meat, anyone?) to quick and easy dishes that saved you time and effort, we had one seriously delicious year filled with fresh, new and highly nutritious recipes.
RECIPES
WETM

Most popular holiday foods in the Twin Tiers in 2021

(WETM) – Every holiday is an excuse to gather with loved ones and, of course, feast. And 2021 was no different, even in the Twin Tiers. Instacart compiled lists of the most popular foods the region purchased during 2021’s biggest holidays. New Year’s Eve. Elmira: American Style...
ELMIRA, NY
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Veganuary: New plant-based food launches for 2022, from Aldi, Costa and more

In 2021, a record number of people signed up to take part in the Veganuary, a challenge that encourages meat-eaters to adopt a plant-based lifestyle throughout the month of January.Organisers suggested that the surge could have been due to larger numbers of people experimenting with animal-free diets during the coronavirus pandemic.And if you're planning to join the swathes of plant-based foodies for January 2022, you'll be pleased to know that it's now easier than ever to buy vegan-friendly foods. Even a few years ago consumers struggled to find alternatives such as soy milk in the supermarkets, but now retailers have...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
10NEWS

Top Food Trends That Shaped 2021

The food trends of this year were reflective of how we perceive the current moment. These are some of the trends that shaped 2021. Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
FOOD & DRINKS
martechseries.com

Namecheap Reveals 2021’s Most Popular TLDs & Domain Registration Trends In Exclusive Industry Report

The Year’s Most-Registered TLDs, gTLDs and ccTLDs; Plus the Best and Worst Renewal Rates, the Largest Auctions on the new Namecheap Market, .COM Registrations vs Other Domain Registrations, and More!. Namecheap, the world’s second-largest domain registrar with over 14 million domains under management, today unveiled its annual industry report....
SMALL BUSINESS
WFXR

WFXR

1K+
Followers
486
Post
264K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy